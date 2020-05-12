Writer says ‘thanks’ to commissioners, sheriff

Editor:

I wish to thank the Preble County Commissioners and Sheriff Simpson for trying to restore our God-given, and supposedly Constitutionally protected, liberties within their jurisdiction per their oath of office.

On the other hand, I urge our voters, county and statewide, to vote out of office or otherwise remove all of those who are complicit in this state-mandated, high-handed, un-Constitutional fascist form of government which is causing the unlawful, draconian destruction of our economy, our life, as well as our liberties and freedoms enumerated by the Declaration of Independence.

When I was in school many years ago, we studied famous forefathers like Patrick Henry who said, “Give me liberty or give me death!” Benjamin Franklin said, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

I think our founding fathers were very wise and would be most disappointed in how the citizenry within our states and nation have so readily given up their liberties for some supposed safety, which is proving by the day to be a sham. However, as long as the citizens are willing to relinquish their freedom for some hypothetical safety, our governments have been and will continue to be most willing to enforce its will on those who will so readily comply.

Don Shrader

Eaton