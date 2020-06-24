Celebrate the 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

Editor:

Amidst the pandemic, the racial unrest, and the sagging economy, I want to encourage everyone to take some time over the next year to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U. S. Constitution. This amendment was enacted on Aug. 26, 1920, and insures the right to vote to women in our country.

I have been following several newscasts that are carrying stories about the struggle to pass this amendment. One of the most interesting is likely to be provided by our local (Dayton) PBS TV Station. I am incorporating the latest information about “The VOTE” documentary that airs on ThinkTV16 in a four-hour, two night special on July 6 and July 7 at 9 p.m. I hope you will tune in to learn about the struggle and reflect on the rights of all people to vote in our country!

Jean Fitzwater Bussell

West Manchester