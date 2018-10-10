Election letter deadline reminder

The last day letters related to the Tuesday, Nov. 6, general election will be published is Saturday, Oct. 27.

Final deadline for election-related letters to the editor will be Wednesday, Oct. 24, at noon.

No election-related letters will be published the week prior to the election (Oct. 31 and Nov. 3.)

Election-related advertising can be purchased for the Wednesday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 3 editions. Call 937-456-5553 for advertising deadlines and costs.

Letter writing campaigns for candidates or issues are discouraged and any letters submitted in bulk by one person, office, or email address will not be published. Letters must be submitted by the author and include signature, address and phone number for verification purposes. (Only hometown will be published.) Letters must be written in one’s own words and not be simply signed copies of a mass-produced letter. Letters should be kept to a maximum length of 300 words and should be typed. Handwritten or faxed letters will not be reproduced.

Letters are limited to one per person, per month.

Letters may be dropped off or mailed to Editor Eddie Mowen Jr., 532 N. Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320, or emailed, along with home address and phone number, to emowen@aimmediamidwest.com.