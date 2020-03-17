JFS plans safeguards for COVID-19

Editor:

In order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to our vulnerable population, Preble County Job and Family Services is instituting safeguards to serve our customers. Services will continue to be available until circumstances prevent the agency from the ability to continue operations. The agency will implement the following changes on Monday, March 16, 2020:

•All customers will enter the agency through the main lobby doors. The OhioMeansJobs and Child Support door will be locked to the public.

•Customers wishing to apply for SNAP/Medicaid/OWF or report changes will be asked to do so online, by phone, or by paper application. There will not be any face to face interviews. Resources will be available in the lobby for customers to use to apply for services.

•Customers wishing to access OhioMeansJobs-Preble County services will be able to do this online. Newsletters and tip sheets will be available in the lobby.

•Child Support administrative hearings will be conducted by phone. You will be given instructions by mail on steps that will need to be taken for the hearing to take place.

•Customers will be able to apply for emergency assistance by phone to assist with utilities, shelter costs, etc.

•Those required for the work program to receive their benefits are excused until further notice.

•Children Services and Adult Protective Services will continue to investigate reports of abuse and neglect and will respond accordingly. They will have some field safety steps to follow to assist in keeping everyone safe.

•Children Services will conduct face to face visits with all children in the custody of the agency to ensure safety.

•All out of county travel, training and conferences for staff has been canceled.

Rebecah Sorrell, Director

Preble County Job & Family Services