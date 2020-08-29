Citizen encourages Preble County residents to wear mask

Dear Editor,

This is a public plea to Preble County residents to wear masks in public. I don’t know of anyone who likes wearing a mask. There is a strong indication if we wear masks, wash hands often and completely, and maintain proper social distancing we’re less likely to get COVID-19. I believe it’s worth the effort. I’m a healthy senior citizen and want to stay that way.

I’d also like to call attention to the way some people treat employees of local businesses. Is it the current pandemic that has folks so quick to snap back, speak rudely and be disrespectful? Terrible to think we are becoming a society who treats others with uncaring, rude and thoughtless words and attitudes.

Several people in my family work with the public. They are expected to be polite and respectful to all customers. When folks are rude, degrading or antagonistic it is unfair and disheartening. Business owners should never allow employees to be treated disrespectfully. No customer/purchase is more important than good employees. Employees don’t make the rules nor have a choice about who they allow to ignore the rules or to be held accountable. Someone doing their job shouldn’t be harassed or disrespected. When doing business you expect to be treated respectfully. Please remember that you are dealing with real people who deserve to be treated civilly.

Following the Golden Rule (“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”) is a good approach. Be respectful and treat others the way you want to be treated. All Preble County residents deserve to be treated with respect. Businesses should expect customers to follow rules and procedures. Hold yourself accountable when dealing with those in customer service. Be nice. Nice matters.

Sharon L. Tangeman