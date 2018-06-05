South’s Crews finishes career on the podium

COLUMBUS — Mylan Crews has set the bar high for sprinters in Preble County.

The Twin Valley South senior raised it a little higher Saturday (June 2) during the final of the OHSAA Division III state track meet with a sixth place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.37.

Third through sixth place were separated by just .04 seconds. Last year Crews finished sixth in 12.68 seconds.

“I’m blessed to even have the opportunity to be on the podium again. As long as I’m running a better time than last year I’m fine with the outcome. It was a very quick race,” she said. “It’s very heart warming and I love it. Like I said, I’m just blessed to have the opportunity to come back.”

She was a regional qualifier as a freshman in four events. As a sophomore she reached state in the 100, 200 and 4×200 relay.

As a junior, she was back at state in the 100, 200 and 4×100 relay, where she reached the podium in all three races. This year she qualified for state in the 100 and 200.

“My goal was to make it in all three of those events this year. Everything happens for a reason,” she said. “I wasn’t too upset I didn’t make it to the final yesterday in the 200. I was more upset that my (relay) team didn’t make it to state. That was a big part for me because they’re my family.”

Crews is leaving South with school and conference records in the 100 and 200.

“I love my school,” she said. “I’m thankful for the community and the people I got to spend my high school career with.”

In the 200, Crews ran a 26.33 and finished 11th overall. The top nine advanced to the final.

“I just didn’t run my race. I wasn’t upset, but obviously I was disappointed because I was on the podium last year,” she said. “But like I said, everything happens for a reason.”

South coach Leslie Bassler said Crews had a successful season.

“She’s had a great year. Her times have been quicker than they were last year. The credit all goes to her. She’s a hard worker,” Bassler said. “She’s amazing. It’s awesome.”

Bassler said Crews had to adjust to a new coach.

“She was very resilient coming out and being able to handle that,” Bassler said.

In addition to a new head coach, Mylan was also coached by her mom, Raeann.

“I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Raeann said. “Overall, as an athlete, I feel like she is a great role model to young girls coming up in the school.”

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

