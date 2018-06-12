CCC honors baseball, softball players from NT, North and South

PREBLE COUNTY — National Trail, Tri-County North and Twin Valley South’s baseball and softball teams were well represented on the all-Cross County Conference teams. A total of 21 players earned honors.

For National Trail’s baseball team Peyton Lane and Payton Miller earned first-team honors. Cameron Harrison was a second team pick, while Travis Hunt earned special mention honors.

North’s baseball team was represented by Chandler Sproles and Collin Whipp on the first team. Liam Downing earned second team accolades and Jacob Isaacs was a special mention selection.

For Twin Valley South, Ryan Bassler was a first-team pick. Buddy Henderson was a second-team selection and Cade Cottingim was special mention.

Other first team selections were Cory Ross of Arcanum, Hunter Shelley of Bethel, Andy Branson Bradford, Zach Cable of Franklin-Monroe, Brandon Wilson of Miami East, Trent Collins of Mississinawa Valley, Treg Jackson of Newton, Ryan Mollette of Newton and Jared Buckley of Tri-Village.

Second team honors went to Tyler Neal of Ansonia, Evan Atchley of Arcanum, Wade Meeks of Arcanum, Clay Layman of Bradford, Mason Dilley of Covington, Levi Altic of Franklin-Monroe, Bryce Filbrun of Franklin-Monroe, Jake Arthur of Miami East, Austin Rutledge of Miami East, Zac Longfellow of Mississinawa Valley, Noah Weaver of Newton and Christian Ricker of Tri-Village.

Special mention honors went to Rygh Fortkamp of Ansonia, Cole Spitler of Arcanum, Perry Casto of Bethel, Parker Smith of Bradford, Braden Miller of Covington, Jeremy Bridenbaugh of Franklin-Monroe, Andy Wargo of Miami East, Matt Slob of Mississinawa Valley, Nash Lavy of Newton and Derek Eyer of Tri-Village.

Treg Jackson of Newton was selected as the Player of the Year. Newton’s Jordan Kopp was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.

Tri-County North finished second in the CCC with a 10-2 record. National Trail tied for third with a 9-3 mark. Twin Valley South tied for ninth with a 3-9 record. Newton went 11-1 to win the conference.

Tri-County North’s softball team had five players honored.

Riley Cruse and Sidney Jackson were first-team selections. Taylor Green and Kaitlin Heindl were second-team picks and Hailey Stupp was a special mention pick.

Ariel Lee of National Trail earned first-team honors. Bobbi Jean Grimes was a second-team pick and Davlyn Werner earned special mention honors.

Twin Valley South’s Kelsie Shafer was named to the second team and Haley Cooke earned special mention.

First team honors went to Trinity Henderson of Ansonia, Gracie Garno of Arcanum, Elle Siculan of Arcanum, Chelsea Gill of Bradford, Skipp Miller of Bradford, Sarah Hubbard of Covington, Makenzie Long of Covington, Kennedy Morris of Franklin-Monroe, Sam Urban of Miami East, Paxton Scholl of Mississinawa Valley, Kylee Fisher of Newton and Kristen Rappold of Newton.

Earning second team honors were Sarah Rhoades of Ansonia, Sydney Artz, Kaylee Wilcox of Arcanum, Grace Anthony of Bethel, Liv Reittinger of Bethel, Bianca Keener of Bradford, Makenna Gostomsky of Covington, Kinsey Goins of Franklin-Monroe, Baily Chaney of Newton, Ashlyn Deeter of Newton and Kloey Murphey of Tri-Village.

Special mention selections were Lexi Shinn of Ansonia, Macey Hartman of Arcanum, Madie Casto of Bethel, Bailey Wysong of Bradford, Morgan Studebaker of Covington, Belle Cable of Franklin-Monroe, Emily Adkins of Miami East, Taylor Collins of Mississinawa Valley, Mallory Dunlevy of Newton and Breean Lipps of Tri-Village.

Skipp Miller of Bradford was the Player of the Year. Newton’s Mark Gibson was selected as the Coach of the Year.

Tri-County North tied for second with a 10-2 record. National Trail finished sixth with a 7-5 record. Twin Valley South was 0-12 to finish 13th. Newton won the conference with an 11-1 record.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

