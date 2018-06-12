Arrows, Eagles honored by SWBL

PREBLE COUNTY — A total of 18 players from Eaton and Preble Shawnee earned all-league honors in baseball and softball for their performances this past spring season as announced by the Southwestern Buckeye League.

Eaton’s softball team landed five players and the baseball team had four players on the all-league teams.

Preble Shawnee’s baseball team had five players honored and the softball team had four players selected.

Annika Gels and Becca Mowen of Eaton were first team selections for Eaton’s softball team. Lexi Miller was a second-team pick, while Bailey Shepherd and Bailee Worley were honorable mention picks.

Eaton’s softball team finished third in the division with an 8-4 record. Monroe claimed the league title with an 11-1 mark.

Tim Kellis of Monroe was named the Coach of the Year. Alyssa Wagner of Monroe was selected as the Pitcher of the Year and Monroe’s Faith Hensley was the Player of the Year.

First team selections were Jessica Brown of Brookville, Emma Burton of Brookville, Sydni Callahan of Valley View, Kaley Clark of Bellbrook, Erin Gardner of Brookville, and Chloe Miller of Franklin.

Second team honors went to Haley Adams of Franklin, Mikayla Decker of Monroe, Erin Dyke of Monroe, Madison Earles of Franklin, Kristin Gardner of Brookville, Madison Hamiel of Brookville, Randi Holder of Bellbrook, Kirsten Jeffries of Brookville, Olivia Kelly of Franklin and Ashley Lenser of Brookville.

Honorable mention picks were Haley Brown of Brookville, MaKayla Eversole of Valley View, Alyssa Hawes of Valley View, Kassidy Heck of Brookville, Emily Hughes of Bellbrook, MaKenzie Moore of Monroe, Kylie Neff of Oakwood, Shelby Raby of Franklin, Sam Seubert of Bellbrook, Brooke Stover of Franklin, Shelby York of Monroe and Casey Zepernick of Oakwood.

Jordan Turner was the lone Eaton baseball player selected as a first-team pick in the Southwestern Division.

Chip Parker earned second team honors and Alex Almeyda-Roe and Owen Baumann were honorable mention picks.

Eaton finished fifth in the division with a 5-7 record. Oakwood was the league champion with a 9-3 record.

Chuck Freeman and Brian Erbe of Oakwood were named Coach of the Year and Player of the Year in the SW Division.

First team picks were Aaron Blake of Franklin, Hunter Collins of Monroe, AJ Denlinger of Brookville, Kaes Drumheller of Oakwood, Jayden Elliott of Bellbrook, Casey Jones of Brookville, Braden Moore of Brookville, Alex Neff of Oakwood and Alex Page of Monroe.

Second team honors went to Cam Dudas of Oakwood, Adam Galle of Bellbrook, Zach Gomia of Monroe, Matt Green of Monroe, Aiden Kinser of Franklin, Noah Kovach of Monroe, Tommy Lunne of Oakwood, Hayden Sharritt of Brookville, Tytus Tussey of Franklin and Sam Whisman of Valley View.

Earning honorable mention honors were Drew Boyle of Valley View, Rylan Craft of Valley View, Drew Gescuk of Franklin, Jake Kollars of Oakwood, Evan Lane of Monroe, Zach Minton of Franklin, Connor Morris of Oakwood, Nick O’Meara of Brookville, Chad Rolph of Monroe Cole Shindlebower of Bellbrook, Nolan Sizemore of Bellbrook and Ben Smith of Brookville.

Cole Heger and Eli Moreland were first team selections for Preble Shawnee. The Arrows’ Bo Higgins was a second-team pick and Luke Lovely and Eryk Smith earned honorable mention status.

Preble Shawnee finished fifth in the division with a 5-7 record. Madison won the league at 12-0.

Matt Morrison of Middletown Madison was named Buckeye Division Coach of the Year. Madison’s Reid Davis was selected as Player of the Year.

Other first team selections were Davis, Andrew Hall of Northridge, AJ Lovin of Milton-Union, Jake Moore of Carlisle, Brandon Saylor of Carlisle, Tristan Sipple of Madison, Drake Stiles of Waynesville, Brady Stone of Waynesville and Cameron Svarda of Madison.

Second team selections were Cam Anderson of Waynesville, Jonas Boggs of Waynesville, Dane Flatter of Carlisle, Jesse Jones of Madison, AJ Keeton of Carlisle, Clark Miller of Dixie, Ben Paarlberg of Madison, Ryan Papanek of Waynesville, Caleb Stewart of Carlisle and Aaran Stone Milton-Union.

Earning honorable mention honors were Cam Baker of Madison, Landon Beachler of Waynesville, Dakota Bergman of Northridge, Dutin Booher of Milton-Union, Jacob Goodman of Milton-Union, Trevor Hall of Dixie, Tristan Hall of Dixie, Gabe Higgs of Madison, Alex Hurley of Waynesville, JJ Roberts of Carlisle, Dylan Schoby of Northridge and Austin Stidham of Carlisle

Jenna Lovely was the Arrows only first-team pick in softball, while Miranda Chaney was a second-team selection. Katie Craft and Bailey Downard were honorable mention selections.

Preble Shawnee finished fourth in the Buckeye Division with a 6-6 record. Milton-Union won the division with an 11-1 record.

Curt Schaffer of Milton-Union was tabbed as the Coach of the Year. Mercedes Farmer of Milton-Union was the Pitcher of the Year and McKinlee Ruppert of Dixie was the Player of the Year.

Other first team picks were Sierra Bolen of Carlisle, Regan Dorman of Madison, Taylor Johnson of Madison, Madison Jones of Milton-Union, Bree Nevels of Milton-Union, Jenna O’Hair of Madison, Lizzy Oaks of Milton-Union, McKinlee Rupport of Dixie, Courtney Seevers of Milton-Union and Caitlyn Stewart of Carlisle.

Second team picks were Maci Gregg of Milton-Union, Ally King of Madison, Cailey McNinch of Dixie, Bailey Naylor of Carlisle, Hannah Oaks of Milton-Union, Sierra Orth of Carlisle, Kenzi Saunders of Madison, haley Schrock of Waynesville, Kya Swartztrauber of Milton-Union and Paige Williams of Northridge.

Honorable mentions selections were Bailey Allen of Carlisle, Autumn Belcher of Milton-Union, Sabrina Dolph of Madison, Haley Hook of Carlisle, Annika Hutchinson of Milton-Union, Hailey Jenkins of Dixie, Taylor Jones of Dixie, Jackie Kovscek of Madison, Jaden Lawrenz of Waynesville, Ashlie Smith of Northridge and Ashlyn Stiles of Waynesville.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH