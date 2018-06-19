Shafer to pursue her passion

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Kelsie Shafer has a passion for softball.

That passion is what pushed the recent Twin Valley South graduate to pursue the game at the next level.

Shafer will further her playing career at Defiance College beginning in the fall.

Shafer, who was an all-league performer in the Cross County Conference each of the past three years, said she knew almost immediately DC was the place for her to continue playing the sport she loves and to further her academics.

“I chose Defiance because, from the first time I stepped on campus and talked to coaches, it honestly just felt like home to me,” she said. “I fit in really well with all the people there and what made it stand aside from the other colleges I looked at was how personable the staff and students and coaches are.”

Shafer said she plans on majoring in Early Childhood Education and Intervention.

The third baseman turned catcher this season said she began thinking of playing college softball as a freshman.

“Since my freshman year I’ve known I’ve wanted to play softball at the next level. I’ve just always had a passion for it,” she said. “I think it’s made me push myself harder knowing that I want to keep competing and playing the sport I love.”

A three-sport athlete, Shafer said she had her doubts at times whether she could play at a higher level.

“I had my doubts. I think everybody has their doubts at times,” she said. “Ultimately, I knew with my mindset and my determination, playing at the next level is something I would do because I knew once I set my mind to it there was no backing down.”

Shafer played three-years of soccer and four years of basketball and softball at South.

“I’m excited for her,” former Twin Valley South softball coach Darcy Robinson said. “I think she is ready to move to the next level to where everybody on the team is working hard and has the same focus and purpose. Not that where she’s playing now isn’t, but sometimes you get to a point in your competitive level where you just need to step up and have like-minded teammates.”

Robinson, who coached Shafer as a freshman, said Defiance should be a good fit.

“She works really hard and she’s got a lot of passion when she plays. Coaches at any level want that in a player,” Robinson said. “I think her desire, passion and energy level she will probably create an opportunity for herself. That’s just the type of player she is. I think it will be a good fit for her. Being at a smaller school where you’re taking care of well as a student-athlete and not just as number. I think that is going to be a benefit to her as well.”

Twin Valley South’s Kelsie Shafer (front middle) recently signed to play softball at Defiance College. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/06/web1_tvs_shafer.jpg Twin Valley South’s Kelsie Shafer (front middle) recently signed to play softball at Defiance College.

Twin Valley South grad to play softball at Defiance College

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

