Crews to run track at St. Francis

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Running is in Mylan Crews’ blood.

The daughter of two sprinters — one of whom has been her high school coach her entire career — Crews took an interest in track and field at an early age.

The Twin Valley South graduate said she couldn’t wait to get to middle school so she could compete, and recently wrapped up an outstanding high school career with a sixth-place finish in the 100-meters at the Ohio High School Athletic Association state meet.

Now she will be taking her talents to the college level at Division I St. Francis (PA.) University next fall.

She will be a member of the Red Flash track and field team, focusing on sprints, while studying Occupational Therapy.

She said sports has always played a role in her life but wanted to attend a school that would help her in future endeavors.

“Athletics have been really important in my life, but academics have always come first. When I was looking at programs I wanted to make sure they had a great OT program,” she said. “So when we went there (on a visit) I knew right away, talking to their professors and stuff that they can work with the track schedule.”

Crews said competing at the college level is something she always dreamed of.

“I’ve always wanted to run in college. That was a big dream of mine,” she said. “There were little things that added up when I went on the visit that really sold me on it. That was another big reason why I chose St. Francis.”

A multi-time state qualifier and state placer, Crews credits the community of West Alexandria and the Twin Valley South school district with helping mold her into the person she is today.

“I’ve learned everything at this school, from the people, from my community, from my parents, from my peers. This is probably just the best place to grow up. I’m going to take everything I’ve learned from here and use it in college,” she said.

In addition to being a standout in track, Crews was also a four-year starter in volleyball and basketball.

She has grown up around the track. Her mother, Raeann, was a standout athlete at Twin Valley South and has been on the coaching staff the last several years.

Glen Mabry, who retired from coaching after last season, coached Crews her first three years of high school.

“I had her as a track coach for three years, but I’ve know her all her life. I’m just so proud of the young lady she’s developed into not only on the track, but off the track.” he said. “(She’s) a 4.0 student. Being involved with a lot of different clubs and activities at school and she’s found the time to be a three-sport athlete. She’s special. She’s got a lot of dedication. She’s grown up on the track. I’m just glad to see her have success.”

Mabry said Crews has had great support throughout her career.

“Mom’s been there. The whole family has been there for her throughout her career,” he said. “It’s nice that she found a home. It’s great to see, as a coach, two straight years we’ve sent a D-I athlete. There’s not too many schools in Preble County that can say for two consecutive years we developed two D-I athletes in one program.”

Madison Wright signed with St. Francis last year and had a successful freshman season.

As for Crews?

“I like to run. I just love track,” she said.

Twin Valley South’s Mylan Crews (front middle) recently signed with St. Francis (PA.) University to be a member of the track and field team. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/06/web1_tvs_crews.jpg Twin Valley South’s Mylan Crews (front middle) recently signed with St. Francis (PA.) University to be a member of the track and field team.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

