Preble Shawnee grad contributes to national honor for IU East

RICHMOND, INDIANA — Indiana University East has been named the recipient of the 2017-18 Buffalo Funds Five-Star Champions of Character Team Award for men’s tennis.

Preble Shawnee graduate Hunter Wilson is a member of the Red Wolf team.

It is the second consecutive Champions of Character Team Award for the IU East men’s tennis program and the ninth for the school’s athletic department.

The honor is the equivalent of an NAIA men’s tennis Champions of Character “national championship.” The NAIA presents Five-Star Champions of Character Team Awards for each of the NAIA’s 23 championship sports. Teams that receive this prestigious award demonstrate in every day decisions integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership. These institutions and athletic programs strive for excellence in and out of competition and are part of communities throughout the country dedicated to character-driven intercollegiate athletics.

IU East has been a Champions of Character institution every year since joining the NAIA in 2007.

