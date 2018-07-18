Eaton graduate Seth Reynolds earns academic all-district honors at IU East

RICHMOND, INDIANA — Seth Reynolds represented Indiana University East on the Google Cloud Academic All-District® Men’s Track/Cross Country Team for District 2, as selected by College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Reynolds, an Eaton High School graduate, was one of 10 men’s cross country/track and field athletes on the District 2 College Division Academic All-District list, which include NAIA and two-year schools from Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana and Tennessee.

Reynolds was an NAIA track and field All-American in both the 110 meter hurdles and the 400 meter hurdles this past spring. He also qualified for the indoor national meet in the 60 meter hurdles.

Reynolds is a human life science major.

To be eligible for Academic All-District consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale and have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing.

Other highlights from his junior season include:

•First IU East athlete to earn All-America honors in two events at the same national meet with a sixth-place finish in the 110 meter hurdles and an eighth-place finish in the 400 meter hurdles at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships held May 24-26.

•Qualified for NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships in 60 meter hurdles held March 2 and finished ninth.

•River States Conference champion in 110 meter hurdles and 400 meter hurdles at conference outdoor meet on April 27.

•River States Conference champion in 60 meter hurdles at conference indoor meet Feb. 9

•Set school record of 14.35 in 110 meter hurdles trials at national meet on May 25.

•Set school record of 53.00 in 400 meter hurdles trials at national meet on May 24.

•Part of 4×200 meter relay that established outdoor school record of 1:31.54 at Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational on March 16.

•Set indoor school record in 200 meter dash with time of 23.40 at University of Indianapolis UIndy Season Opener on Dec. 2.

•Won 110 meter hurdles at Emory Invitational on April 23.

•Won 110 meter hurdles at Marian University Knight Open on April 6.

•Won 400 meter hurdles at Lindsey Wilson College Twilight Invitational on May 11.

•Placed fourth in 200 meter dash at River States Conference indoor meet.

•Part of 4×400 meter relay that finished second at River States Conference indoor meet.

•Part of 4×400 meter relay that finished third at River States Conference outdoor meet.

•River States Conference Track Athlete of the Week for week of Jan. 22.

•Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, River States Conference All-Conference Scholar-Team.

•CoSIDA Academic All-District College Division for District 2.

