Sports beat

Bambinos softball tryouts

The Bambinos fastpitch softball organization will hold tryouts for the 2018-19 season Monday, Aug. 6 and Tuesday, Aug. 7 at Union County High School in Liberty, Indiana. The organization is looking to fill roster spots for 12u, 14u, 16u and 18u teams. The tryouts will be held from 6-8 p.m. each night. For more information contact Scott Gray at 765-580-0432.

EHS Football passes

Reserved stadium seating for all home Eaton High School varsity football games for the 2018 season is available for purchase beginning Aug. 6. Seating options are: Stadium Seating: $75 per seat includes admission (not including playoff games;) $45 per seat with purchase of Athletic Family Pass or with Eaton Senior Citizen Pass; Bench Back Seating: $50 per seat includes admission (not including playoff games;) $20 per seat with purchase of Athletic Family Pass or with Eaton Senior Citizen Pass. Purchases can be made in the Eaton High School Athletic Office, located at 600 Hillcrest Drive, between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon, and 1-3 p.m., beginning Aug. 6 . Contact the main office at 456-1141 with any questions.