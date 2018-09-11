Eagles winning streak at 3 after wins over Franklin, Valley View

EATON — Eaton’s boys’ soccer team took the momentum from a huge win over Bellbrook into last week’s games and came away with a pair of W’s. The victories put the Eagles at 3-2-1 on the season, 3-2 in the Southwestern Buckeye League.

The top of the standings in the SWBL’s Southwestern Division remained tight at the end of last week’s action. Monroe remained unbeaten with a 2-0-2 record, while Bellbrook, Oakwood and Valley View each have one loss. Eaton remains in contention with a 3-2 mark.

Eaton opened the week with a 7-2 win over Franklin on Tuesday, Sept. 4. Eaton senior James Howard put the Eagles up 3-0 in the first half with a trio of goals. Tyler Earley picked up the assist on the first goal and Evan Tolliver’s thrown in led to Howard’s second goal. The third came on a penalty kick.

Howard added a fourth goal in the first half with the assist from Nathan Gard. Gard also picked up a goal of his own in the half, with the assist from Owen Baumann. Eaton went into halftime ahead 5-1.

Earley picked up a goal to open the second half, Baumann with the assist. Chris Hudgel rounded out the scoring with a goal to make the final 7-2.

The Eagles followed up with a much more competitive game on Thursday, hosting Valley View. The Spartans came into the match without a loss in the SWBL (2-0-2) having tied both Monroe and Bellbook.

After a tightly contested opening of the match, Valley View got on the scoreboard first at the 16:45 mark in the first half. Eaton bounced back with a goal of their own as Gard found Baumann for the score. The goal tied the match at 1-1 at the half.

The Spartans took the lead once again scoring first in the second half. Baumann, however, knotted the score at 2-2 with his second goal of the game, with the assist from Hudgel.

The game-winner for Eaton came with 3:31 left on the clock. Brayden Beachler’s free kick found Howard, who headed it in for the win, 3-2.

Eaton was set to play a non-division match on Tuesday, Sept. 11, hosting Preble Shawnee. They return to the Southwestern Division on Thursday, at Brookville.

