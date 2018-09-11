Eaton improves to 5-2

EATON — After dropping a pair of tough five-set matches the previous week, Eaton’s volleyball team bounced back to pick up two wins and move above .500 in league play.

“Really good week. Was nice to get a couple of big league wins,” Eaton coach Parker Fields said.

Eaton dispatched visiting Franklin in straight sets on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 25-9, 25-10, 25-11 and took down host Valley View in four sets on Thursday, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17, 25-13.

“We passed really well, our defense and serve reception was rock solid,” Fields said.

Against Franklin, Shaylen Perry had six kills and four blocks. Kylee Pitsinger and Ava Miller each had four kills. Carsyn Lammers led the team with eight assists and Maley Tinstman added seven and four aces. Kayleigh Michael had six digs and four aces.

Against Valley View, Perry and Pitsinger each had 10 kills. Miller and Courtney Giffen added nine each and Becca Mowen chipped in with seven. Tinstman paced the team with 42 assists and 10 digs. Giffen also had 12 digs and four aces. Michael contributed 14 digs and six aces. Annika Gels had a team-high 21 digs and four aces.

“Our attacking really picked up in the last two sets of the Valley View match. The last set we hit .400, which is off the charts when it comes to percentage. When you take 30 swings in a set and 15 of them are kills, you will fair pretty well,” Fields said. “We keep telling the kids that if we continue to be aggressive in our attack and shot selection, and continue to play to win, the we will be really tough to beat going down the stretch. When we play to not make errors, that’s exactly what happens with this group.”

The Eagles (5-2, 3-2 SWBL) have a big week scheduled this week.

They were scheduled to host undefeated Clinton-Massie on Monday then travel to rival Preble Shawnee on Tuesday. They will close out the week with a home match against Brookville on Thursday.

“Very familiar with all three teams, we played them all summer long,” Fields said. “Shawnee and Brookville both definitely want one from us, so I expect to get challenged in all three matches this week, but if we take care of business, we should be fine.”

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/09/web1_ehsvb1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/09/web1_ehsvb2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/09/web1_ehsvb3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/09/web1_ehsvb4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/09/web1_ehsvb5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/09/web1_ehsvb6.jpg Eaton senior Alysa Sorrell passes the ball to a teammate during the Eagles volleyball match against Franklin on Tuesday, Sept. 4. Eaton won in straight sets. The Eagles also defeated Valley View last week to improve their record to 5-2. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/09/web1_ehsvb7.jpg Eaton senior Alysa Sorrell passes the ball to a teammate during the Eagles volleyball match against Franklin on Tuesday, Sept. 4. Eaton won in straight sets. The Eagles also defeated Valley View last week to improve their record to 5-2. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/09/web1_ehsvb8.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/09/web1_ehsvb9.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/09/web1_ehsvb10.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/09/web1_ehsvb11.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/09/web1_ehsvb12.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/09/web1_ehsvb13.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH