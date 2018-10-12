Eaton, South girls soccer team collect wins

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton’s girls soccer team has won four of it last five after knocking off Brookville and Greenville last week.

Eaton beat Brookville, 1-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 2, tied Oakwood, 1-1, on Thursday, and closed out the week with an 8-0 win over Greenville on Saturday.

“The first half was played primarily between the 18’s. We had a few opportunities late in the first half but their keeper was out of the box and they had five girls back on D,” Eaton coach Michael Bacher said of the Brookville game. “It really challenged us to play more direct, with short passes.”

The contest was tied0-0 at the half.

It was more of the same for most of the second until a free kick was awarded to Eaton.

Senior Tyler Pittman just touched it to Anna Black, who chipped the ball over the keeper for the only goal of the game.

Eaton, now 6-6-3 overall and 4-4-3 in the SWBL was scheduled to host Monroe on Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the final regual season contest of the season.

Newport leads South over Trail

Twin Valley South got two goals and an assist from freshman Makiah Newport in a 5-1 win over National Trail. Maycie Davidson, Jasie Sarver and Allison Bassler each added a goal. Bassler also added an assist. Madi Hundley contributed a pair of assists.

On Monday, South knocked off Middletown Christian 4-0. Newport netted a pair of goals, while Hundley had two assists. Angelica McKee and Sam Shank each added a goal.

