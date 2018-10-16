Blazers XC teams 2nd, 3rd at CCC meet

NEW MADISON — National Trail’s boys and girls cross country teams finished second and third respectively at the Cross County Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 13 at Tri-Village High School.

The Blazers boys team tallied 79 points for second place behind champion Arcanum, which scored 64 points.

For the girls, Trail scored 81 point to finish behind Bradford (32) and Covington (42).

Twin Valley South boys were fifth with 115 point and Tri-County North was 10th with 295.

North’s girls placed 8th with 203. Twin Valley South did not have enough runners to field a full team.

For National Trail, Josh Bishop was third overall with a time of 17 minutes, 24.7 seconds, Travis Hunt was seventh in 18:05.8, Cameron Harrison was 12th in 18:20.8, Caleb Vanwinkle was 20th in 18:39.5, Ethan Murphy was 37th in 19:28.1, Adam Eyler was 38th in 19:31.1, Ian Miller was 42nd in 19:46.3, Joey Springer was 101st in 24:39.7, Alix Stevens was 103rd in 25:06.8 and Nathan Bottoms was 106th in 25:45.9.

For Twin Valley South, Kyle Saul was 4th overall in 17:26.0, Aaron Cole was sixth in 17:59.2, Seth Craft was 32nd in 19:20.7, Brandan Wright was 33rd in 19:22.4, Chris Keener was 40th in 19:35.0, Lee Swafford was 56th in 20:24.8, Justis Craft was 61st in 21:11.3 and Curtis Hittle was 109th in 25:55.7.

For Tri-County North, Brandon Smeltzer was 26th in 19:09.5, Ian Alexander was 54th in 20:23.1, Dakota Timmons was 86th in 22:44.8, Robbie Quinn was 89th in 22:58.0, Hunter Pahl was 93rd in 23:32.7 and Ryan Combs was 115th in 27:10.6.

For National Trail’s girls, Halle Osborne was 13th with a time of 22:38.0, Evan Byrd was 16th in 23:18.5, Molly Skinner was 17th in 23:18.6, Emma Johnson was 23rd in 23:47.2, Paige Lee was 29th in 24:22.0, Lauren Murphy was 50th in 26:48.3 and Cheyenne Gillett was 62nd in 31:57.3.

For Twin Valley South, Zoe Utsinger was seventh with a time of 21:45.9, Isabella Mills was 39th in 25:21.0, Evelyn Woodgeard was 55th in 28:28.7 and Maggie Johnson was 64th in 32:27.9.

For Tri-County North, Addie Singleton was 31st in 24:30.5, Abigail Smeltzer was 54th in 27:31.7, Caitlyn McCullough was 59th in 30:50.6, Julia Myers was 60th in 30:59.8 and Hailey Brumley was 61st in31:28.1.

All three programs will compete in the Division III district meet on Saturday, Oct, 20 at Cedarville University.

The girls race is scheduled for 1 p.m. The boys race is set for 1:45 p.m.

The top 8 teams in the girls race will advance to the regional at Troy on Saturday, Oct. 27. The top 9 teams in the boys race will advance.

North, South also compete

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

