Eaton to host Twin Valley South in a girls basketball preview Friday

EATON — The high school girls basketball season doesn’t tip-off officially until next weekend, but Eaton and Twin Valley South fans will get a chance for an early look at their teams this weekend.
Eaton will host the Panthers in a preview contest beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16.
The junior varsity teams will play two quarters followed by the varsity teams, who will also play two quarters.
Cost for admission is $3.
Other scrimmages this week and early next week include:
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Troy Christian (boys) at Eaton 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Carroll (girls) at Preble Shawnee 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 16
Preble Shawnee (boys) at Brookville 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 17
National Trail (girls) at West Carrollton 9 a.m.
Twin Valley South (boys) home 10 a.m.
Madison (girls) at Tri-County North 11 a.m.
Tri-County North (boys) at Eaton at noon
Monday, Nov. 19
Eaton (girls) at Carroll 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Tri-Village (boys) at Preble Shawnee 5 p.m.