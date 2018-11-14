Eaton to host Twin Valley South in a girls basketball preview Friday

EATON — The high school girls basketball season doesn’t tip-off officially until next weekend, but Eaton and Twin Valley South fans will get a chance for an early look at their teams this weekend.

Eaton will host the Panthers in a preview contest beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16.

The junior varsity teams will play two quarters followed by the varsity teams, who will also play two quarters.

Cost for admission is $3.

Other scrimmages this week and early next week include:

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Troy Christian (boys) at Eaton 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Carroll (girls) at Preble Shawnee 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 16

Preble Shawnee (boys) at Brookville 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17

National Trail (girls) at West Carrollton 9 a.m.

Twin Valley South (boys) home 10 a.m.

Madison (girls) at Tri-County North 11 a.m.

Tri-County North (boys) at Eaton at noon

Monday, Nov. 19

Eaton (girls) at Carroll 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Tri-Village (boys) at Preble Shawnee 5 p.m.

Twin Valley South’s Mackenzie Neal (left) and Eaton’s Becca Mowen battle for position during a summer league basketball game at Richmond (Ind.) High School. The two teams will meet at Eaton on Friday, Nov. 16 for a preview of the 2018-19 season. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/11/web1_gbk6-1.jpg Twin Valley South’s Mackenzie Neal (left) and Eaton’s Becca Mowen battle for position during a summer league basketball game at Richmond (Ind.) High School. The two teams will meet at Eaton on Friday, Nov. 16 for a preview of the 2018-19 season. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/11/web1_gbk7-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/11/web1_gbk8-1.jpg

Tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.