Shepherd returns to guide Eaton basketball program

EATON — Denny Shepherd returns for his second stint as boys basketball coach at Eaton.

He takes over a team that returns four starters and went 1-22 overall and 0-12 in the Southwestern Buckeye League last year.

Shepherd, who spent six seasons as head coach during his first go around, becomes the Eagles sixth coach in the past five seasons.

Shepherd said the team will rely on its quickness and 3-point shooting in hopes of turning the program around.

He noted the team’s biggest weakness is its lack of size with no player taller than 6-2.

The Eagles return Isaac Manning, James Howard, Owen Baumann and Hunter Frost to the starting lineup.

Travis Pittman and Dylan Jackson will also be counted on to contribute this season, according to Shepherd.

Manning is a 5-7 senior guard.

Howard is a 5-8 senior guard.

Baumann is a 6-foot senior post.

Frost is a 6-2 junior forward.

Pittman is a 5-9 sophomore guard and Jackson checks in at 6-1 and will play forward.

Eaton will open the season on Friday, Nov, 30, at the Twin Valley South Tip-Off Tournament. The Eagles will meet National Trail at 6 p.m. in the first of two varsity games. South will play Dixie in the second game.

The winners will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday for the championship. The consolation game is set for 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Eagles junior varsity will play at 1 p.m. on Saturday against Trail and at either 6 p.m. or 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3.

Both squads will return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 4 when they host Preble Shawnee.

The Eagles will then have a week of before hosting Brookville on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/11/web1_EHS-TCN-3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/11/web1_EHS-TCN-4.jpg Eaton senior Isaac Manning is back to help the Eagles try and improve on last season’s record. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/11/web1_EHS-TCN-5.jpg Eaton senior Isaac Manning is back to help the Eagles try and improve on last season’s record.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH