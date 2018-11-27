Arrows looking to reload

CAMDEN — Dale Spitler, Jr. knows his team was hit hard by graduation after last season, but the third-year Preble Shawnee boys’ basketball coach is optimistic about the upcoming season.

The Arrows lost five seniors who had a ton of success at the varsity level. The group won 20 league games over the past two seasons, went 17-6 last year, won a league title the season before.

Spitler Jr. said he has talented players who have patiently waited their turn to shine on the varsity level.

“Graduation hit us hard. We lost a senior group that won a league championship and went 20-4 in league play the last two years,” he said. “That’s tough to replace but we have a group of guys that have waited their turn and now have an opportunity. Besides Sam (Agee) and Bryce (Singleton), we have some decent athletes and more size than past years.”

Agee, a junior guard, and Singleton, a sophomore forward are the only returners.

“We will count on them heavily on both ends of the court,” Spitler, Jr. said.

Newcomers this year include Calvin Leeth, Gunner Powers, Jake Green, Cole Haney, Jedd Geisen, JJ Hatmaker, Luke Woodard and Cameron Wood.

All played mostly JV last year, according to Spitler, Jr.

Spitler, Jr. said he is expecting the SWBL to be deep and talented.

”Our league should be pretty tough with Madison, Northridge, Carlisle and Waynesville all returning some key players,” he said.

The Arrows will open the season on Tuesday, Dec. 4 with a trip to Eaton. The will host Northridge on Dec. 7 and travel to National Trail on Dec. 8.

