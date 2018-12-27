Eagles rally for first league win

EATON — Eaton’s boys’ basketball team came back from an eight-point fourth quarter deficit and defeated Monroe, 43-38, in overtime. The win was the Eagles’ first Southwestern Buckeye League victory this season.

The game was held in Eaton on Friday, Dec. 21.

Eaton led throughout the first half, but Monroe was able to hit some key shots to keep it close.

“We got off to a good start,” Eaton coach Denny Shepherd said. “The kids were playing really good defense and running the offense well.

“We didn’t make some open shots and they hung around.”

Eaton struggled offensively in the third quarter, allowing the Hornets to take the lead. The margin reached eight points late in the fourth quarter.

“Down eight late in the fourth we went to a full court press and the kids really responded,” Shepherd added.

“James Howard stepped up big with some big buckets and shot 8-for-9 from the free throw line. Owen Baumann also added a spark with two key three-pointers.”

Howard and Baumann led the team with 15 points each. Baumann also pulled down eight rebounds and had three steals. Howard added four assists. Hunter Frost had seven rebounds.

“It was a nice win for us in the league. Even when we were down ten the kids kept fighting and playing hard.”

Eaton is now 2-5 on the season. They will travel to New Madison on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 28-29, to compete in the Tri-Village Patriot Holiday Classic. Eaton will open the tournament against Ansonia on Friday.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_EATON-BB-1-1.jpg Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_EATON-BB-2-1.jpg Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald Eaton senior James Howard scored 15 points to help the Eagles to a 43-38 overtime win over Monroe on Friday, Dec. 21. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_EATON-BB-3-1.jpg Eaton senior James Howard scored 15 points to help the Eagles to a 43-38 overtime win over Monroe on Friday, Dec. 21. Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_EATON-BB-4-1.jpg Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_EATON-BB-5.jpg Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald Eaton’s Owen Baumann scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Eagles rallied for a 43-38 win over Monroe in overtime on Friday, Dec. 21.0 https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_EATON-BB-6.jpg Eaton’s Owen Baumann scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Eagles rallied for a 43-38 win over Monroe in overtime on Friday, Dec. 21.0 Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_EATON-BB-7.jpg Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald