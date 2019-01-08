Shawnee girls goes cold in loss to Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE — With a chance to grab sole possession of first place in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Buckeye Division, Preble Shawnee’s girls basketball team struggled shooting.

The Arrows shot just 29 percent from the field and suffered their first league-loss of the season to unbeaten Waynesville, 51-30, on Saturday, Jan. 4.

With the loss, Shawnee fell to 6-4 overall and 5-1 in the league. Waynesville improved to 6-0 in the league and 10-0 overall.

The Arrows were led by senior Jenna Lovely, who scored 11 points and pulled down four rebounds. No other Shawnee player reached double figures.

Senior Brenna Woodard tossed in seven and had three rebounds and three assists.

The Arrows made just 9-of-31 shot attempts and were 3-of-16 from 3-point range. They struggled from the foul line as well, making just 9-of-19 attempts.

Waynesville held a 7-6 lead after the opening quarter and extended its lead to 20-13 at the half.

The Spartans, who shot 45.5 percent (20-of-44) for the game, outscored Shawnee 13-7 in the third to take a 33-20 lead into the final quarter.

Marcella Sizer led Waynesville with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Shawnee was scheduled to play at Tri-Village on Monday, Jan. 7 and will host Dixie on Thursday. They will close out the week with a trip to Carlisle on Saturday.

