Tri-County North girls still seeking first win after losses to Bradford, Brookville

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North’s girls basketball team is still seeking its first victory of the season after dropping a pair of games last week.

North (0-11, 0-6 Cross County Conference) began the week with a 53-17 loss to visiting Bradford on Thursday, Jan. 3 and concluded the week with a 51-14 setback at Brookville on Saturday.

Against Bradford, North played hard and physical in the first quarter and held a 7-6 lead with Shyanna Baker leading the way. Baker’s four points in the quarter was also the team-high for the game for the Panthers.

Seven was the lucky and not so lucky number for the Lady Panthers as they had seven points for the first quarter to lead the game by one. However they still had that same seven points 11 minutes later into the third quarter.

Bradford went on a scoring run after the first period with 29 unanswered points.

After Baker scored her four points in the first period for the Panthers, the Roaders defense came alive and clamped down on her.

Bradford’s defense arose in the second quarter and shut down the Panthers by holding them scoreless. The Lady Roaders totaled 24 points in the frame as Austy Miller led the scoring brigade with nine on two big threes along with scoring companion Emma Canan’s seven. Abby Fike made her presence felt as she knocked in four to help with the scoring onslaught.

The third quarter started much the same as the second. The Panthers’ scoring drought finally ended when Mackenzie Bacher made three the old-fashioned way at the 3:51 mark to make it 35-10.

Long scoring droughts proved costly for North against Brookville as well.

North trailed the Blue Devils 12-2 after the first quarter and was held scoreless in the second quarter and trailed 24-2 at the half.

North trailed 33-10 after three, but was limited to just four points in the final quarter.

The Panthers are scheduled to play at Franklin-Monroe on Thursday, Jan. 10, and will visit Mississinawa Valley on Saturday.

(Editor’s note: Information from the Daily Advocate was used in this story)

Tri-County North’s Mackenzie Bacher drives to the basket during the Panthers game at Brookville on Saturday, Jan. 4. North suffered a 51-14 setback to fall to 0-11 on the season. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_tcngbk1.jpg Tri-County North’s Mackenzie Bacher drives to the basket during the Panthers game at Brookville on Saturday, Jan. 4. North suffered a 51-14 setback to fall to 0-11 on the season. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_tcngbk2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_tcngbk3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_tcngbk4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_tcngbk5.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH