Trail swats Bees, 70-29

NEW PARIS — National Trail boys’ basketball coach Mike Harrison was expecting a close game with visiting Bethel on Friday, Jan. 18.

What he got — in a battle of two teams locked in a tie for second place in the Cross County Conference coming into the game — was a near perfect performance from his team and a 70-29 blowout win.

Harrison called the win a “team” effort.

“It was nice. We were getting contributions from everybody,” Harrison said.

After falling behind 4-0, Trail closed out the first quarter on a 16-0 run with the scoring coming from four different players.

Bethel opened the second quarter with a 6-0 burst, only to see Trail finish the quarter with a 9-2 run to take a 25-12 halftime lead.

The Blazers ended any suspense the game would get close with a 9-0 run to begin the third. By the time the scoring run was over, Trail had built a 46-13 lead. Trail held a 48-18 lead after three.

Travis Hunt, who scored 11 point in the decisive third quarter, led the Blazers with 19 points, including making five 3-pointers. He also has four steals.

Zach Woodall scored 17 points, 11 in the second and third quarters combined, and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Hunter Michael had a double-double with 13 point and 10 rebounds.

Cameron Harrison added nine point and six assists.

For the game, Trail out rebounded the Bees, 35-21. The Blazers limited Bethel to just two offensive rebounds in the game and one of those came on the final possession of the contest.

“I think tonight everything we ask of (the kids) we got,” Coach Harrison said. “It was a great team effort. That pretty much sums it up.”

The Blazers (12-2, 5-2 CCC) were scheduled to play at Brookville on Tuesday, Jan. 22. On Friday, Trail will travel to Ansonia.

National Trail’s Hunter Michael had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help the Blazers to a 70-29 win over Bethel on Friday, Jan. 18. Trail improved to 12-2 overall and 5-2 in the CCC with the win. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_ntbbk1-1.jpg National Trail’s Hunter Michael had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help the Blazers to a 70-29 win over Bethel on Friday, Jan. 18. Trail improved to 12-2 overall and 5-2 in the CCC with the win. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_ntbbk2-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_ntbbk3-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_ntbbk4-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_ntbbk5-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_ntbbk6-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_ntbbk7-1.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH