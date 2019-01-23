Blazers fall to Tri-Village, 54-13

NEW MADISON — National Trail’s girls basketball team was held to a season-low 13 points and suffered a 54-13 setback at league-leading Tri-Village on Thursday, Jan. 17.
Junior Makena Laird paced the Blazers with five points.
The host Patriots dominated play on both ends of the court.
Defensively, the Patriots used a zone and a man-to-man defense to frustrate the visiting Blazers, who didn’t reach the double-figure mark until late in the fourth quarter.
Trail, now 9-7 overall and 3-5 in the Cross County Conference, was scheduled to play at Preble Shawnee on Tuesday, Jan. 22 and will host Ansonia on Thursday, Jan. 24.