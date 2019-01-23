Blazers fall to Tri-Village, 54-13

NEW MADISON — National Trail’s girls basketball team was held to a season-low 13 points and suffered a 54-13 setback at league-leading Tri-Village on Thursday, Jan. 17.

Junior Makena Laird paced the Blazers with five points.

The host Patriots dominated play on both ends of the court.

Defensively, the Patriots used a zone and a man-to-man defense to frustrate the visiting Blazers, who didn’t reach the double-figure mark until late in the fourth quarter.

Trail, now 9-7 overall and 3-5 in the Cross County Conference, was scheduled to play at Preble Shawnee on Tuesday, Jan. 22 and will host Ansonia on Thursday, Jan. 24.

Makena Laird led National Trail with five points in the Blazers game at Tri-Village on Thursday, Jan. 17. Trail saw its record fall to 9-7 with a 54-13 loss. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_ntgbk2-1.jpg Makena Laird led National Trail with five points in the Blazers game at Tri-Village on Thursday, Jan. 17. Trail saw its record fall to 9-7 with a 54-13 loss. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_ntgbk4-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_ntgbk3-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_ntgbk1-1.jpg