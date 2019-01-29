Girls basketball roundup: Arrows streaking

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble Shawnee’s girls basketball team ran its winning streak to five with a pair of wins last week.

The Arrows, now 11-5 overall and 8-1 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division, picked up wins over Middletown Madison (49-41) and Twin Valley South (62-26).

Against Madison, on Thursday, Jan. 24, Jenna Lovely led the way with 20 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists.

Brenna Woodard added 15 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Nicole Sims tossed in 10 points. She also had three rebounds and two assists.

The Arrows trailed 14-9 after one quarter, but rallied to take a 28-26 halftime lead. Shawnee extended its lead to 36-32 after three.

Against South, on Saturday, Jan. 26, the Arrows soared to a 16-1 lead after one quarter and led 34-9 at the half.

Lovely had another solid night, scoring 20 points. She added three rebounds and two steals.

Woodard tossed in 14 and grabbed six rebounds. She also had five assists and four steals.

Sims contributed 11 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Logan Hollon chipped in with seven points and pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds. She also contributed four assists, three steals and a pair of blocked shots.

The Arrows are scheduled to return to action on Saturday, Feb. 2 when they are to host Northridge. They will meet Fenwick on Monday, Feb. 4, at home and will host Waynesville on Tuesday, Feb. 5, in a battle for the top spot in the league.

Eagles drop pair

Eaton continued its run against the SWBL Southwestern Division’s top teams last week as it played league-leader Franklin and second place Valley View in a three day span.

The Eagles dropped both contests, falling to visiting Franklin 56-37, and at Valley View 59-27.

“I appreciate just how hard our players play on defense. When I watch us on film after the game, it reminds me just what a special group these players have become in terms of their collective effort at the defensive end,” Eaton coach Dave Honhart said.

“Following our game against Bellbrook, we worked hard at improving in three areas, rebounding, reducing turnovers and doing a better job of attacking the rim and creating shots for each other. We had the most improvement in rebounding, as we outrebounded Franklin 46-31. We were led by Allison Mowen who had 8 and Becca Mowen, who had 7. Annika Gels, Ashley Eary and Lexi Miller all had 5.”

Honhart said his team need to improve on it ball-handling.

“As far as creating, and taking care of the ball, we have to continue to improve as ball handlers, passers and become more confident attacking the paint at speed, with vision, against contact in order to beat one, draw the help and make split-second decisions as to what the right play is. We also need to choose the simple pass over the high risk pass more often,” he said. “Many of our players have good vision and like to take risks on the floor, which mirrors my personality as a head coach, but more often we have to realize the simple pass is the best pass. We also need to improve passing angles.”

He said he was proud of the effort his team gave.

“Game-wise, I was proud of our player’s resiliency. On a night where we didn’t shoot the ball well – and give Franklin credit, they are very good at disrupting shots, we had the margin down to 40-27 with six minutes to go, having scored 5 straight points,” he said. “In hindsight, I thought I messed up when I took Annika Gels out when she picked up her fourth foul at the point. Our starters were playing well. I should have gambled and left her in and let that group continue to play together. I have never been afraid to have a player foul out . I’d rather have someone play 20 good minutes and foul out then be conservative, keep them from fouling out, but instead they only play 14 minutes. I also thought midway through the fourth quarter, Franklin made a key move by switched to a man-to-man run and jump press that took us a few possessions to adjust to, which led to some easy points for them.”

He said he used the game as a chance to get some playing for some junior varsity players at the varsity level against a high caliber team.

“With intention I got many of our players who primarily play JV a few minutes in this game. Against Bellbrook our starters looked tired in the fourth quarter. Tonight they looked much more fresh. Also because they have earned an opportunity through their play in practice and in JV games,” he said. “Finally I also thought it was important from a developmental standpoint: I wanted some of our best, younger, up-and-coming players to get experience, first-hand, playing against the first place team in the league. I wanted them to see and feel the level of skill, effort, teamwork and toughness it takes to be at the top of this league. Partially so that they can mimic it to the best of their ability in practice, but most importantly, so they understand what level they are trying to reach through their off-season skill development and training this Spring, Summer and Fall.”

Bailey Shepherd and Becca Mowen led the Eagles with seven points each. Mowen also added seven rebounds. Lexi Miller tossed in four points and had five rebounds.

Ashley Earley and Anna Black each scored five.

Against Valley View, the Eagles got off to slow start and never recovered, falling behind 23-4 early in the second quarter.

“Give Valley View a lot of credit. They defend extremely well, they shoot it extremely well and they are a great passing team. it is very clear they don’t care who gets the points – when you have that approach and that kind of talent it makes them a really tough opponent,” he said.

“The strength of the SWBL is pretty incredible this year and there is a reason Valley View is 7-2 in the league. Coach Dickson does a great job with them, and Chloe Smith is such an outstanding leader. She is so good at creating and finishing her shots and yet she isn’t flashy, doesn’t draw attention to herself – she just goes and makes plays for herself and her teammates, over and over.”

Becca Mowen and Miller each scored six to lead Eaton. Miller also had three rebounds and two steals. Earley tossed in four and had five rebounds. Gels tallied five points.

Eaton (6-11, 2-9 SWBL Southwestern) is scheduled to play a pair of road games this week as they are scheduled to play at Talawanda on Wednesday, Jan. 30 and Edgewood on Thursday, Feb. 1.

“We’ve had good games with both schools in the past and we look forward to resuming those rivalries,” Honhart said.

NT tops Ansonia

National Trail played a solid game and came away with a 55-39 win over Ansonia on Thursday, Jan. 24.

Makena Laird had a big night leading the team with 23 points. Skyler Ward and Savanna Abner both reached double figures as well with 12 and 10 respectively in a nice offensive showing.

The team was pretty stingy on defense most of the night and had great performances throughout the team, according to Trail coach James Byrd.

The JV team won a close game as well 35-34. Ryleigh Minner was the offensive catalyst the entire game.

The Blazers were scheduled to host Dayton Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 29 and are to visit Bethel on Thursday.

TVS drops 3

Twin Valley South had a rough week as the Panthers fell to Dayton Dunbar, Newton and Preble Shawnee to see its record fall to 7-11 overall and 2-7 in the Cross County Conference.

The Panthers began the week with a 44-42 loss to Dunbar on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Taylor Bowers and Madison Johnson each scored 11, while Mackenzie Neal had 10. Neal also added 12 rebounds for her first double-double of the week.

Taylor Clark grabbed eight rebounds and Bowers added seven.

Against Newton, on Thursday, South trailed 17-6 after one and closed to within a point after three 32-31. The Indians outscored South 18-9 in the fourth to secure the win.

Neal led the way with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Johnson added eight and Taylor Bowers contributed six.

Clark grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots.

Against Shawnee, South fell behind 16-1 after the first quarter and never threatened the host Arrows.

Neal led South with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Johnson scored seven.

South is scheduled to play at Tri-Village on Thursday, Feb. 1. They will visit Brookville on Monday, Feb. 4 and Franklin-Monroe on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

