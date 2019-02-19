OXFORD — Eaton’s boys’ basketball team picked up a win in its regular season finale defeating Talawanda, 63-58. The victory pushed Eaton’s record to 6-16 on the season, an improvement from last year’s mark.

Eaton coach Denny Shepherd continues to make strides to improve the current varsity squad and the overall program. Shepherd has been pleased with the team’s efforts all season and has seen the program improve.

“I am proud of their efforts and the program is getting better.” Shepherd said.

Eaton was able to jump out to a quick lead against Talawanda. By the end of the first quarter, the Eagles were up 20-13.

“We got off to a fast start,” Shepherd said. “Played some really good defense.”

Eaton led by as many as 18 in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 39-28 advantage.

Talawanda, however, was able to get back into the game in the third period, outscoring Eaton 16-8 and cutting the lead to three points.

“We didn’t finish the (first) half well and gave them some momentum. We started to play not to lose and they came back to take the lead in the fourth.”

Eaton responded in the final period, reclaimed the lead and took the win.

“Good confidence boost was the fact it woke us up and we fought back to find a way to win.”

Eaton was led by Travis Pittman with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Hunter Frost added 11 points and Dylan Jackson contributed 10 points. Frost also pulled down eight rebounds, as did James Howard.

Eaton will travel to Trent Arena in Kettering for the Division II Boys’ Basketball Tournament. They will take on the No. 1 seed Chaminade-Julienne (17-3 at the time of the draw). The game is set for Saturday, Feb. 23, 4 p.m.