South advances as Bowman scores 1,000th career point

ENGLEWOOD — Twin Valley South’s boys basketball team picked up win No. 20 on the season and senior Willie Bowman notched his 1,000th career point in the first round of the Division III sectional tournament.

South, the No. 5 seed, had trouble with No. 17 seed Greeneview but managed to pull away for a 50-41 win on Friday, Feb. 22, at Northmont.

With the win, South (20-3) advances to the second round and will meet No. 7 seed Versailles. The game was scheduled to be played on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. The winner advances to the district semifinal (sectional final) and will play on Saturday, March 2 against either No. 4 Brookville or No. 16 Indian Lake at 2 p.m.

Bowman scored 11 points and had six rebounds, six assists and two steals for South, which trailed 12-9 after the first quarter.

Senior Jayden Bassler led the Panthers with 14 points and six rebounds.

Junior Cole Peterson added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Senior Nathan Osborn added six points and five assists.

The Panthers limited Greeneview to just three points in the second quarter as they took a 23-15 lead into halftime.

The Rams closed to within 36-33 after three. A 14-8 fourth quarter in favor of South sealed the game.

South shot 50 percent for the game, making 19-of-38 shot attempts, including going 12-of-21 from inside 3-point range.

