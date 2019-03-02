Blazers sending 3 to district wrestling tournament

COVINGTON — National Trail will be sending three wrestlers to the district tournament this coming week, while Twin Valley South will have three alternates.

Trail finished with 60 points and placed 10th as a team and South scored 45 points and was 11th at the Covington Division III sectional held on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 22-23. Mechanicsburg won the sectional with 196 points. Host Covington finished second with 191.5

Moving of for Trail are Peyton Lane, Jesse Biser and Caleb Reynolds.

Also placing for Trail was sophomore Caleb Sievers, who finished sixth at 106 pounds.

Lane, a junior, won the 138 pound weight class with a pin over Austin Awan of Troy Christian in 3 minutes.

Lane, now 27-5, opened the tournament with a forfeit win over Hudson Barclay of Southeastern. In the semifinals, Lane defeated Westyn Moyer of Mechanicsburg 9-0.

Biser, a senior, finished second at 182 pounds. He lost his championship match, 3-2, to Gavin McReynolds of Covington.

Biser, now 20-9, pinned Wessley Vanzant of Twin Valley South in 4:49 in the quarterfinal round. He beat Jarret Monroe of Indian Lake 12-3 in the semifinals.

Reynolds, a freshman, suffered a 10-8 loss in the quarterfinal to No. 3 seed Luke Stroud of Mechanicsburg, but battled his way back to finish fourth overall at 120 pounds.

In the consolation rounds, Reynolds, now 6-5 on the season, beat No. 4 seed Nat Cummins of Indian Lake by pin in 3:55 to earn a trip to the district tournament. He lost his fourth place match to No. 2 seed Duke McCombs.

Placing for Twin Valley South was freshman Peyton Whaley, who was sixth at 120 pounds. Aaron Cole was sixth at 126 pounds. Chance Lakes placed sixth at 132 pounds. Logan White earned an alternate spot at 145 pounds with a fifth place finish. Also advancing as an alternate is Wessley Vanzant, who was fifth at 182 pounds. Dillon Howard will be the third Panther moving on as an alternate with fifth place finish at 195 pounds. Patrick Mills was sixth at 285 pounds.

The district tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, March 1-2 at Troy’s Hobart Arena. First round matches on Friday are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Lane wins sectional title at 138 pounds

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH