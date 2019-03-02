Arrows, Panthers advance

SIDNEY — Preble Shawnee and Tri-County North each had three wrestlers qualify for the districts with top four finishes at the sectional.

The Arrows, who will be represented by Tyler Stevenson, Triston Engle and Rylan Roberts, finished seventh in the team standings with 83 points at the Lehman Division III sectional on Saturday, Feb. 23.

North, which placed sixth with 92 points, will be represented by Wyatt Hutchins, Dylan Curtin and Clayton Finney.

Versailles earned the sectional championship with 215 points, while Miami East was second with 191.

The district tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, March 1-2 at Troy’s Hobart Arena.

Shawnee will also have two alternates in Matthew Grubb and Kanyon Schall.

The Panthers alternates are Hunter Heck, Chayse Eby and Jaden Irwin.

For Shawnee, Stevenson, the No. 2 seed, won the 285 pound class with pin of Hutchins in 33 seconds. Stevenson won his quarterfinal match by pin over Jon Mitchell of Brookville in 3:27. In the semis, he pinned Kyle Wolfe in 1:21.

Hutchins, the No. 5 seed, advanced to the final with an upset of No. 4 Caleb Snyder by fall in 1:12. In the semis, he defeated Austin Nerderman of Versailles by pin in 1:54.

Engle reached the final at 160 pounds, before falling by pin in 2:24 to No. 1 seed Blake Potter of Greenon. He won his quarterfinal bout by major decision over Dylan Starnes of Brookville, 15-2. In the semifinals, he defeated No. 2 seed Noah Young of Lehman Catholic, 10-2.

Roberts placed fourth at 120 pounds. He won his first match 10-4 over James Balcom of Brookville. In the semifinals, he lost by pin to top-seeded J.C. Fox of Dixie in 1:52. In his match to advance, Roberts pinned Noah Brown of Versailles in 3:34, before falling in the third place match, 13-4.

For North, Curtin placed fourth at 170 pounds. He lost his first match, then battled back to advance with a win over Preble Shawnee’s Eddie Kincaid before falling to Matthew Welker of Miami East.

Finney placed third at 220 pounds. He won his first match by pin in 3:01 over Ashton Cassity of Dixie. In the semifinals, he lost 13-5 to Brookville’s Matt Hamm. In the consolation rounds, he beat Brayden Keihl of Versailles, 10-2, and Maurice Benton of Stivers 18-4.

Also placing in the top six, but not advancing were Kincaid of Shawnee, who was sixth, Zane Krull of North, who finished sixth at 152 pounds and Wyatt Woodyard of North, who was sixth at 195 pounds.

