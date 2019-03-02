North falls to Emmanuel Christian in sectional opener

TROY — Tri-County North was outscored by nine points in the second quarter and was not able to recover.

As a result, the Panthers bowed out of the postseason with a 57-47 loss to No. 3 seed Emmanuel Christian in the Troy Division IV boys sectional basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 23.

North, which trailed 14-9 after the first quarter, was outscored 16-7 in the second and trailed 30-16 at the half.

Dylan Stinson led the Panthers with 22 points, all coming in the first three quarters. He was the only North player to scored in the second quarter.

The Panthers closed to within 43-33 after three. Stinson scored eight in the quarter.

Both teams tallied 14 points in the final quarter as Brian Stinson scored nine of his 11 points in the quarter for North.

Preston Jackson and Josh Heindl each contributed six for North.

Free throws kept North within striking distance as the Panthers went 14-for-14, while EC was 5-for-8.

North finished the season 9-13 overall and 6-6 in the Cross County Conference.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

