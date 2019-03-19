Osborn to play golf at Findlay

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South senior Nathan Osborn will continue his academic and athletic careers at the University of Findlay.

Osborn, the only golfer in Twin Valley South history to earn All-Ohio honors, will play golf for the Oilers beginning in the fall.

The opportunity almost didn’t happen as Osborn missed his entire senior season with an injury.

“I did not. I really didn’t,” he said of getting the opportunity to play golf at the college level. “It had been a dream for a long time. It kind of looked like I was going to have to start finding a new path. Then I was very thankful for the opportunity from Findlay.”

Osborn, who has been playing golf since the fourth grade, said his was thankful Findlay believed he could still play competitive golf.

“I was just so happy,” he said. “Just thankful is the main thing. I was very thankful that they had still seen enough, or thought highly enough of me to still give me the opportunity.”

During his junior year Osborn finished in the Top-10 at state to earn second team All-Ohio honors and was looking forward to a return trip, but a wrist injury sidelined him for the entire season.

“It was very frustrating,” he said. “I guess everything happens for a reason. If this is how it turned out then it couldn’t be all bad.”

He said he’s excited for a chance to play and is familiar with some of the players.

“The school itself is great,” Osborn said. “The coaches were awesome. They were very nice to me. The players as well, I know a few of the players headed up there, and I’ve been friends with a lot of them for a long time. I’m just excited to go and be part of their team.”

Osborn said he enjoyed his time playing golf at TVS.

“I loved all my teammates all throughout high school,” he said. “They were great to play with. They are great friends and coach (Darcy) Robinson she was great to work with all throughout high school.”

Osborn, a 3-time player of the year in the Cross Country Conference, said he plans on majoring in business.

Robinson said she is glad Osborn is still getting a chance to fulfill his dream.

“I’m thrilled, in spite of the season, the plan still came to fruition,” Robinson said. “I think it’s a testimony to his talent that a college coach would still want to offer him something without him playing a single hole of his senior year. It’s all a credit to him. He’s got the credentials to prove he’s worthy of something like this. He deserves it more than anybody I can think of. I’m just really proud of him.”

Twin Valley South senior Nathan Osborn (middle front) will continue his golf and academic careers at the University of Findlay in the fall. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/web1_osborn.jpg Twin Valley South senior Nathan Osborn (middle front) will continue his golf and academic careers at the University of Findlay in the fall.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH