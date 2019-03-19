Spring sports begin Saturday

PREBLE COUNTY — The signs of spring are here as baseball and softball diamonds, tracks and tennis courts will soon be full of area high school athletes beginning their respective sports.

This weekend marks the opening of the baseball and softball seasons, while track and field and tennis teams will begin play next week.

Baseball

Eaton will begin its season on Monday, March 25 with a trip to Franklin for a Southwestern Buckeye League contest. The Eagles will then host the Wildcats on Wednesday, March 27 before closing out the first week of the season on Friday, March 29 by hosting Tri-Village.

National Trail will travel to Middletown Madison on Saturday, March 23 for an 11 a.m. start. The Blazers will begin Cross County Conference play on Tuesday, March 26 hosting Arcanum. On Thursday, Trail will travel to Bradford. The Blazers wrap up the first week with a doubleheader at Dayton Christian on Saturday, March 30.

Preble Shawnee travels to Tri-Village on Saturday for a doubleheader, which is scheduled to begin at noon. On Monday, Shawnee will visit Middletown Madison for a SWBL contest. On Tuesday, the Arrows will host Brookville. Madison will visit Shawnee on Wednesday and the Arrows will host Milton-Union on Friday.

Tri-County North will host Dixie on Saturday in a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. North will begin CCC play by hosting rival Twin Valley South on Tuesday. On Thursday, North is scheduled to play at Arcanum. The Panthers close out the opening week with a doubleheader at Valley View on Saturday.

Twin Valley South will open the season on Monday with a home game against Middletown Christian and will visit TCN on Tuesday for its only games of the week.

Softball

Eaton will travel to Ansonia on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. On Monday, the Eagles will travel to Franklin to begin SWBL play. Two days later, Eaton will host Franklin. On Friday, Eaton is scheduled to play at Tri-Village and the Eagles will close out the week with a home game against Coldwater at noon on Saturday.

National Trail will begin the season and Cross County Conference play on Tuesday, March 26 hosting Arcanum. On Thursday, Trail will travel to Bradford. The Blazers wrap up the first week with a doubleheader at Dixie on Saturday, March 30 beginning at noon.

Preble Shawnee will begin the season with a trip to Tri-Village on Saturday for a doubleheader with the first game scheduled to begin at noon. On Monday, Shawnee will visit Middletown Madison for a SWBL contest. On Tuesday, the Arrows will host Brookville. Madison will visit Shawnee on Wednesday and the Arrows will host Milton-Union on Friday.

Tri-County North will travel to Dixie on Saturday for a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled to begin at noon. North will begin CCC play by hosting rival Twin Valley South on Tuesday. On Thursday, North is scheduled to play at Arcanum.

Twin Valley South will open the season at TCN on Tuesday and will host Waynesville on Thursday for its only games of the week.

Track and Field

Eaton’s track team will compete at the Ross Relays on Wednesday, March 27 to begin the season. On Friday, March 29, the Eagles will compete at the Greenville Invitational.

National Trail will open the season on Thursday, April 4, by hosting the Blazer Relays.

Preble Shawnee’s first meet will be Monday, April 1 at Talawanda.

Tri-County North’s track season will begin on Saturday, March 30 at Franklin-Monroe.

Twin Valley South will begin its season at Versailles on March 30.

Tennis

Eaton’s boys tennis team will start the season with a pair of home matches on Monday, March 26 and Tuesday, March 26 with Madison and Preble Shawnee.

Preble Shawnee’s opening is at Eaton. The Arrows are also scheduled to host Brookville on Wednesday, March 27 and Franklin on Thursday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH