North softball shuts out South, 19-0

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North’s softball team went 1-1 last week, winning a game by run-rule and losing a game in the final inning.

North began the week with a 19-0, 5-inning, run-rule win over rival Twin Valley South on Wednesday, March 27. The next day, North let a 2-run lead slip away and lost 5-4 at Arcanum.

Both games were Cross County Conference games.

Emily Norris shut down Twin Valley South, throwing a complete game shutout, while allowing just one hit.

North secured the victory thanks to 11 runs in the second inning. Taylor Green, Riley Cruse, Lexi Delong, Annie Ferguson, and Sidney Jackson all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

North got things going in the first as it scored three times.

In the second, Jaelyn Hawkins singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

One out later, Norris reached base on an error. Green followed with a home run for a 6-0 lead. Jackson walked and eventually scored on a passed ball for a 7-0 lead.

Cruse reached on another South error and scored on a passed ball.

DeLong doubled and Avery Shank walked. Ferguson tripled to score two runs to give North a 10-0 lead.

Another South error allowed Ferguson to score.

Jackson doubled to center to score three runs to round out the scoring in the inning.

North scored four more times in the third and added another in the fourth for the final margin.

DeLong went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Ferguson added a pair of hits and drove in two runs.

For the game, North collected 12 hits.

On Thursday, North built a 4-2 lead over host Arcanum only to see the Trojans score three times in their final two at-bats and steal a 5-4 win.

North scored twice in the top of the first to take a 2-0 lead.

Norris walked to begin the game. She moved to third on a bunt by Green and scored on a fly out by Jackson. Green scored on a ground out.

Arcanum tied the game at 2-all in the second.

North regained the lead with a run in the fourth and made it 4-2 in the top of the sixth.

Jackson led off the fourth with a double and scored on a hit by Cruse.

In the sixth, Cruse doubled and scored on hit by DeLong.

Arcanum answered with a two in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.

In the top of seventh, North went down in order.

In the bottom of the inning, North got the first two batters out but couldn’t get the final out.

A double was followed by another hit to push the winning run across for the Trojans.

North managed just four hits on the night.

North (3-1, 1-1 CCC) was scheduled to play Bradford on Tuesday and at Franklin-Monroe on Thursday. They will close out the week with a trip to Carlisle on Saturday.

For South, they were scheduled to play Arcanum on Tuesday and will host Seton on Wednesday, before traveling to Bradford on Thursday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

