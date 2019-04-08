Eaton track teams place 3rd at Ross and Greenville

EATON — Eaton’s boys and girls track team opened the season with a pair of meets last week at Ross and Greenville.

At both meets, the boys and girls each placed third.

“I’m very pleased with both meets,” Eaton coach Randy McKinney said. “We primarily competed against Division One schools in both meets, placing third in both with the girls and boys teams each night. It’s early and we have a lot of kids working really hard through the first three weeks of practice. Right now it’s just a matter of trying different athletes in different events to see what are their better events.”

At the Ross Relays on Wednesday, March 27, the boys team totaled 85 points to finish behind Cincinnati Oak Hills (140.5) and Talawanda (113).

The girls scored 99 points, also finishing behind Oak Hills (136) and Talawanda (115.5).

Boys results:

Shot put — 5. Sam Hickman, Matt Austin and Clayton Kiracofe.

Discus — 5. Nate Ketron, Hickman, Mathew Michael.

Pole vault — 5. Ryan Brooks

Long jump — 7. Jacob McIntosh, Kevin Lam and Josh Martin.

High jump — 7. Lam, Martin and Shane Osborn.

Triple jump — 3. Lam and McIntosh.

4×1600 relay — 3. Jack Bortel, Austin Kopf, Ben Brewer and Todd Coates.

Distance Medley — 5. Dominic Isaacs, Hunter Frost, Garrett Sanders and Alex McCarty, 12:35.61.

Sprint Medley — 1. Tyler Gregory, Logan Cottle, Dylan Jackson and KeAnthony, 11:41.86.

1,600 Medley — 2. Mac Harper, Logan Sizemore, Lekendric Brown and Alex Newport, 3:54.49.

Throwers relay — 2. Hickman, Ketron, Austin and Kiracofe, 56.63.

4×100 — 5. Martin, Gabe Mirovsky, Brady Cooper and Aiden Williams, 49.64.

4×800 — 1. Coates, Brown, McCarty, Newport, 8:59.71.

2×300 Hurdles — 4. Cole Hauser and Gideon Smith.

4×400 — 3. Cottle, Bales, Jackson and Suding, 3:42.19.

Girls results:

Shot put — 7. Mallory Deaton, Ellery Harper and Lilly Ketron.

Discus — 5. Grace Maynard, Deaton and Erin Azzalina.

Pole vault — 2. Kylee Moore, Maddie Haynes and Elaina Maynard.

Long jump — 4. Tyler Pittman, Amyah Thacker and Gracie Straszheim.

High jump — 2. Brooke Caplinger, Cari Metz, Delany Bell.

Triple jump — 5. Straszheim.

4×1600 relay — 5. Rachel Buckler, Maynard, Ashlynn Conley and Josie Bulach, 7:21.69.

Shuttle hurdles — 3. Pittman, Lilly Wehrley, Gabriel Petry and Kylee Kidwell, 1:15.42.

4×200 relay — 2. Pittman, Kidwell, Haynes and Kendall Combs, 1:55.14.

Distance Medley — 2. Alexis Owen, Gabby Best, Sophia Murphy and Claire Meyer, 15:29.51

Sprint Medley — 5. Bell, Emily Jones, Haynes and Combs, 2:07.11

1,600 Medley — 3. Jones, Petry, Jenna Aukerman and Brianna Baker, 5:03.46.

Throwers relay — 3. Deaton, Harper, Azzalina and Maynard, 1:10.77.

4×100 — 3. Pittman, Combs, Thacker and Kidwell, 54.18.

4×800 relay — 1. Metz, Murphy, Caplinger and Baker, 11:01.61.

2×300 hurdles — 5. Bell and Wehrley.

4×400 relay — 3. Aukerman, Best, Bella Hurd and Combs, 4:43.46.

At Greenville, the boys team totaled 146.33 points. Greenville was first with 156 and Wayne was second with 147. Eaton’s girls scored 147. Butler was first with 171 and Greenville was second with 153.

Boys results:

Shot put — 2. Kiracofe, 38-10 1/4. 7. Hickman, 35-6 1/4.

Discus — 2. Hickman, 107-8. 6. Cody Depoyster, 100-6. 8 Michael, 92-11.

Pole vault — 6. Ryan Brooks, 9-0.

High jump — 3. Lam, 5-6. 8. Martin, 5-0.

Triple jump — 8. McIntosh, 31-8 1/4.

4×800 — 1. Coates, Brown, McCarty, Newport, 8:44.1.

110 hurdles — 6. Smith, 19.29.

100 — 1. Gregory, 11.60. 6. Harper, 12.48.

4×200 — 1. Cottle, Jackson, Sizemore, Gregory, 1:37.93.

1,600 — 2. McCarty, 4:48.60. 3. Coates, 4:50.91. 4. Newport, 4:55.75.

4×100 — 4. Harper, Martin, Cottle, Suding, 48.50.

400 — 1. Bales, 54.60. 4. Sizemore, 56.73. 6. Harper, 57.54.

300 hurdles — 3. Smith, 46.51.

800 — 5. Garrett Sanders, 2:12.15.

200 — 2. Gregory, 24.04. 6. Suding, 25.06. Jackson, 25.17.

3,200 — 1. Bortel, 11:06.92. 5. Kopf, 11:37.43.

4×400 — 1. Gregory, Bales, Jackson, Suding, 3:38.24.

Girls results:

Shot put — 6. Deaton, 24-113/4. 7. Harper, 24-10 1/2. 8. Ketron, 23-10 1/2.

Discus — 2. Deaton, 96-5. 6. Azzalina, 72-0.

Pole vault — 3. Moore, 8-0. 4. Maynard, 7-6.

Long jump — 6. Caplinger, 14-5 1/2. 8. Thacker, 13-8 1/2.

High jump — 4. Caplinger, 4-6. 8. Bulach, 4-0.

Triple jump — 8. Caplinger , 26-3 3/4.

4×800 relay — 1. Caplinger, Best, Meyer, Baker, 11:15.18.

100 hurdles — 3. Kidwell, 17.70.

4×200 — 5. Pittman, combs, Kidwell, Mackenzi Cooper, 2:13.16.

1,600 — 5. Maynard, 6:40.21. 6. Buckler, 6:44.96. 8. Owen, 6:46.86.

4×100 — 1. Pittman, Thacker, Petry, Combs, 54.13.

400 — 3. Combs, 1:06.3. 5. Petry, 1:10.01.6. Aukerman, 1:10.35.

300 hurdles — 1. Kidwell, 52.01. 5. Wehrley, 58.62.

800 — 4. Baker, 2:44.0.

200 — 2. Thacker, 29.09. 3. Petry, 29.96.

3,200 — 3. Meyer, 14:57.80.

4×400 — 2. Aukerman, Hurd, Best, Combs, 4:41.41.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH