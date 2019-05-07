Shawnee’s Elliott wins SWBL Buckeye title

DAYTON — Preble Shawnee’s Pierce Elliott won the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division first singles tennis championship last week.

Elliott, who earned first-team all-league, defeated Nathan Brumbaugh of Milton-Union 6-1-6-3 in the final.

The Arrows finished sixth overall in the team standings with 22 points.

Milton-Union won the league title with 54 points. Carlisle and Waynesville tied for the runner-up spot with 35 points.

Earning first-team honors was Pierce Elliott (Preble Shawnee), Nathan Brumbaugh (Milton-Union), Nick Brumbaugh (Milton-Union), Josh Brown (Northridge), and Peyton Brown (Milton-Union).

Second team honors went to David Muth/Mario Navarro-Romero (Waynesville), Swafford/Barnes (Milton-Union), Ande Allison/Grace Branson (Carlisle), Willy Baker (Madison), Ryan Metzler (Waynesville).

Alex Ward (Carlisle), Alex Perminov (Dixie), Kraft (Madison), Winthrow/Morris (Milton Union), Harley Geisel (Northridge), Jackson Carter (Preble Shawnee), and Kevin Hutcherson (Waynesville) earned honorable mention honors.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr.at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr.at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH