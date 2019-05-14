CCC champs

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South’s boys track team returned to the top of the Cross County Conference track and field standings with a dominating performance at the CCC championships on Wednesday, May 8 and Friday, May 10.

The Panthers, competing on their home track, racked up 132 points to easily outdistance runner-up Newton (98) by 34 points. National Trail was ninth with 22 points and Tri-County North was 10th with 19.

On the girls side, Miami East won the meet with 137.5 points. Covington was second with 107. Twin Valley South was fourth with 72. Tri-County North was 11th with 14 and National Trail was 12th with four points.

All three programs will be in action this week at the Division III Milton-Union district meet on Tuesday, May 14 and Saturday, May 18.

Boys results:

4×800 — 1. Twin Valley South (Brandan Wright, Jake Bryne, Aaron Cole, Kyle Saul), 8:31.70. 7. National Trail (Josh Bishop, Kylan Osborn, Travis Hunt, Jack Weaver), 9:52.70

110 hurdles — 3. Willie Bowman, TVS, 16.10. 5. Mason Dreischarf, TCN, 16.34. 7. Logan White, TVS, 18.03.

100 — 5. Cade Cottingim, TVS, 12.03. 7. Michael Crews, TVS, 12.21.

4×200 — 2. TVS (Cade Cottingim, Aaron Clark, Chris Keener, Jayden Bassler), 1:35.78. 5. TCN (Tristan Hayslett, Mason Dreischarf, Brett Woodyard, Darryn Shellabarger), 1:38.23.

1600 — 6. Kyle Saul, TVS, 4:52.60.

4×100 — 5. TVS (Michael Crews, Cade Cottingim, Tyler Wright, Logan White), 47.77. 8. TCN (Brett Woodyard, Tristan Hayslett, Wyatt Woodyard, Darryn Shellabarger), 50.86.

400 — 3. Chris Keener, TVS, 52.21. 6. Aaron Clark, TVS, 54.59.

300 hurdles — 2. Mason Dreischarf, TCN, 42.16. 4. Willie Bowman, TVS, 44.04.

800 — 1. Brandan Wright, TVS, 2:06.40. 2. Kyle Saul, TVS, 2:08.00.

200 — 7. Cade Cottingim, TVS, 24.75.

3,200 — 3. Josh Bishop, NT, 10:37.60. 6. Aaron Cole, TVS, 10:45.70.

4×400 — 1. TVS (Chris Keener, Aaron Clark, Willie Bowman, Brandan Wright), 3:37.09. 8. TCN (Brandon Smeltzer, Mason Dreischarf, Brett Woodyard, Darryn Shellabarger), 3:55.99.

Discus — 3. Christian Loveless, TVS, 132-8. 5. Logan Clark, TVS, 120-9.

High jump — 1. Jayden Bassler, TVS, 6-4. 6. Logan Clark, TVS, 5-6.

Long jump — 1. Travis Hunt, NT, 21-4 1/2. 5. Jacob Ray, NT, 20-1. 6. Willie Bowman, TVS, 19-10 3/4.

Shot put — 2. Dillon Howard, TVS, 42-10. 6. Ben Combs, TVS, 40-11.

Pole vault — 4. Kyle Saul, TVS, 12-0. 5. Matthew Cornett, TVS, 9-6. 8. Hunter Pahl, TCN, 7-6.

Girls results:

4×800 — 3. Twin Valley South (Shelby Gearhart, Evelun Woodgeard, Jasie Sarver, Zoe Utsinger), 11:23.76. 8. Tri-County North (Faith Estep, Lindsey Koenig, Kylie Cooper, Abigail Smeltzer), 13:14.25.

100 hurdles — 3. Abigail Utsinger, TVS, 18.20. 6. Brooke Calhoun, TCN, 18.67.

100 — 7. Madison Johnson, TVS, 13.91. 8. Makiah Newport, TVS, 14.27.

4×200 — 3. TVS (Madison Johnson, Morgan Harrod, Makiah Newport, Sidney Mowell), 1:56.76. 4. TCN (Patience Getter, Mackenzie Bacher, Taylor Schumacher, Jasmine McAdams), 2:01.21.

1600 — 2. Zoe Utsinger, TVS, 5:46.20. 8. Lauren Sargeant, NT, 6:21.0.

4×100 — 3. TVS (Madison Johnson, Morgan Harrod, Makiah Newport, Sidney Mowell), 55.13. 5. TCN (Patience Getter, Mackenzie Bacher, Taylor Schumacher, Madison Cox), 56.61.

400 — 7. Morgan Harrod, TVS, 1:07.89. 8. Mackenzie Bacher, TCN, 1:11.60.

300 hurdles — 7. Abigail Utsinger, TVS, 54.73.

800 — 7. Jasie Sarver, TVS, 2:51.80.

200 — 5. Sidney Mowell, TVS, 28.69. 8. Morgan Harrod, TVS, 29.52.

3,200 — 2. Zoe Utsinger, TVS, 12:48.0.

4×400 — 6. TVS (Sydney Aldrich, Shelby Gearhart, Abigail Utsinger, Pearle Rollyson), 4:56.74.

Discus — 5. Maggie Johnson, TVS, 97-2.

High jump — No county placers.

Long jump — 3. Sidney Mowell, TVS, 15-10. 4. Madison Johnson, TVS, 15-3.

Shot put — 6. Cait Gilland, NT, 29-9.

Pole vault — No county placers.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

