North claims sectional title with 16-3 win over CC

LEWISBURG — Sidney Jackson would not be denied at the plate on Thursday (May 9), picking up four hits and driving in six runs to lead No. 4 seed Tri-County North to a 16-3 win over Catholic Central in a Division IV sectional softball championship game.

Jackson singled in the first, tripled in the second, doubled in the third, and tripled in the fourth.

North, which improved to 10-7 on the season, opened the scoring in the first inning, when Jackson singled scoring a run.

The Panthers pulled away for good with seven runs in the second inning.

In the second Jackson tripled scoring two runs. Riley Cruse singled to bring in another run. Jaelyn Hawkins added another singled to bring another run. Kenzie Lykins was hit by a pitch to bring in yet another run and Michaela Manning was hit by a pitch to score another.

North tallied eight runs in the fourth inning. Jackson, Cruse, and Annie Ferguson each drove in runs during the inning. Catholic Central scored a run in the second and added two more in the fourth.

Emily Norris led things off in the pitcher’s circle for the Panthers. She pitched five innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out six and walking one.

North racked up 14 hits on the day. Jackson, Norris, Hawkins, Ferguson, and Cruse each had multiple hits.

The Panthers were scheduled to play No. 2 seed National Trail on Tuesday, May 14 at Versailles High School in the district semifinal. The winner advances to the district final on Saturday, May 18 at Tippecanoe to play either Riverside or Covington.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH