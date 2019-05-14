Elliott breaks 32-year drought for Shawnee tennis

CENTERVILLE — Preble Shawnee junior Pierce Elliott became the first Arrow in 32 years to win a sectional tennis championship with his win last week.

Elliott, who was the No. 1 seed in the Centerville Division II sectional, defeated No. 2 Niyanth Reddy of The Miami Valley School, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Shawnee’s current head coach Kevin Montgomery was the last to accomplish the feat during his senior season in 1987.

Elliott will compete at the district tournament on Thursday, May 16 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. Play is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Elliott opened the sectional with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Jackson Newell of The Miami Valley School. In the round of 16, Elliott beat Noah Harrison of Carlisle 6-0, 6-0. In the quarterfinals, Elliott defeated Josh Erlandson of Dayton Christian 6-3, 6-2.

In the semis, Elliott knocked off No. 4 seed Justin Devillbiss of Valley View 6-4, 6-1.

In other singles action, Eaton’s Kendale Hamilton lost in the first round to Nathan Howell of The Miami Valley School 6-0, 6-0. Eaton’s Matthew Wright won his first match over Mason Kibble of Greeneview, who retired in the second set. Wright lost his second match to Erlandson 6-1, 6-2. Dawson Brubaker of Eaton lost his first round match to John Muhl of Chaminade Julienne 6-2, 6-4.

In doubles play, No. 3 seed Andrew Collins and John Altom of Eaton was upset in the first round by Joe Allaire and Connor Kocur of CJ 6-3, 6-3.

Eaton’s Keith Turner and Austin Pugh won their first match over Tyler Grooms and Brenden Nereberg of Carlisle 6-3, 7-5. In the second round, the duo fell to No. 1 seed Amin Ahmed and Reece Quigley of The Miami Valley School 6-1, 6-0.

Preble Shawnee’s team of Daniel Roberts and Matt Johnson lost in the first round to Sam Kohls and Will Marshall of CJ 6-0, 6-0, while the team of Lea Haney and Jake Hamblin lost to Dani Ervin and Alyssa Cooley of Cedarville 7-6 (3), 6-2.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

