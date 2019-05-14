Eagles win two of three to wrap up regular season play

EATON — Eaton’s baseball team concluded regular season play winning two of its final three games.

The Eagles finished 11-9 overall and tied for second in the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division with a 7-5 record.

Senior Ryan Venable threw a shutout to lead Eaton past Bellbrook 3-0 on Monday, May 6.

Venable pitched a complete game scattering six hits to get the win.

Jordan Turner, Jarod Lee, Travis Pittman, and Venable each managed a hit to lead Eaton.

Eaton scored the twice in the sixth to take a 2-0 lead and added another insurance run in the seventh.

In the sixth, Turner led off with a double and scored on a double by Lee. Lee moved to third on a Bellbrook error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Keller.

In the seventh, Tyler walked to lead off the inning. He stole second and eventually scored on a Bellbrook error.

On Tuesday, Eaton took an early 2-0 lead at St. Henry, but couldn’t hold on, eventually falling 6-2.

In the first, Eaton took advantage of a Redskins errors to score its two runs.

St. Henry pulled away for good with five runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth, Marc Siefring grounded out, scoring one run, Jan Knapke doubled, scoring two runs, and Daylen Froningu singled scoring two runs.

Sam Lefeld got the win for St. Henry. He lasted six innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out seven. Andrew Lange threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Travis Pittman took the loss for Eaton. He pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out one.

Dawson Blaylock went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Eaton.

On Friday, Eaton used a 5-run sixth inning to pull away from visiting Carlisle and claim a 7-1 win.

The game was tied at one with the Eagles batting in bottom of the fifth when Blaylock’s sac fly scored a run to put Eaton ahead 2-1.

Eaton secured the victory thanks to five runs in the sixth inning. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Lee and Blaylock and a double by Zac Schmidt.

Lee took the win. He pitched five innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out five. Owen Baumann threw two innings in relief.

Eaton had ten hits in the game. Lee, Logan Chapin, Blaylock, and Schmidt each racked up multiple hits, with Lee going 3-for-4.

Eaton was scheduled to host Kettering Alter in the first round of the Division II sectional on Tuesday, May 14. The winner advances to the sectional final. If Eaton wins, they will host either Bellbrook or Greenville on Thursday, May 16.

