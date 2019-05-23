Elliott qualifies for state tennis tournament

MASON — Pierce Elliott continues to rewrite the record books for Preble Shawnee’s tennis program.

The junior went 4-0 last week to win the Division II Southwest District singles championship and earn a trip to the state tournament.

He becomes the first player in Preble Shawnee and Preble County history to qualify for the state tournament.

Elliott, who won the sectional last week, remains undefeated on the season and didn’t drop a set at the district.

In the district tournament, he defeated Rajiv Raman of Seven Hills 6-0, 6-1 in the first round. In second round, he beat Forrest Rowe of Yellow Springs 6-0, 6-1 to earn a state bid.

In the semis, Elliott defeated Manav Midha of Cincinnati Country Day 6-4, 6-4.

In the championship match, a repeat of the sectional final, Elliott knocked off Niyanth Reddy of The Miami Valley School 6-2, 6-4.

The 100th Annual Boys State Tennis Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, May 24-25, at the Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason.

The boys tennis tournament is the second oldest high school tournament in the state. Started in 1920, it is three years older than the boys basketball tournament (1923), but 12 years younger than the state’s oldest competition, that for boys track, which began back in 1908.

Matches will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Admission is $8 and is cash only at the game.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH