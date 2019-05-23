Top-seed North rallies to win sectional

LEWISBURG — Top-seeded Tri-County North survived a scare from 10th-seed Southeastern in a Division IV baseball sectional final on Wednesday, May 15.

A two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh off the bat of Collin Whipp capped a two-run rally to lift the Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Trojans.

North, now 15-9, was scheduled to play Cedarville in the district semifinals on Monday, May 20, at Newton High School. The winner advances to the district final on Wednesday, May 22 to play either Cincinnati Christian or New Miami. The game will be played at Carlisle High School.

Wyatt Hutchins led off the seventh with a double to left for North. Clayton Finney followed with a double to center to score Hutchins and tie the game at 3-3. Phillip Lockwood and Chayse Eby both walked to load the bases with no outs. The next two Panthers struck out and flew out setting the stage for Whipp, who singled to score Hunter Harry with the winning run. Harry was pinch running for Finney.

Matthew O’Dell was the winning pitcher for Tri-County North. He allowed six hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out seven.

Colton Miller took the loss for Southeastern. He lasted six and two-thirds innings, allowing 13 hits and four runs while striking out three.

Tri-County North collected 13 hits on the day. Casey Whipp, Liam Downing, Clayton Finney, Collin Whipp, and Dylan Curtin each racked up multiple hits for the Panthers.

Ty Lau went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Southeastern.

North picked up a regular season game on Saturday against Waynesville.

Tri-County North fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 13-1 loss. Waynesville scored seven runs in the first inning on a home run, a single, and a double.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

