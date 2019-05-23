South boys claim 3rd straight district championship, girls finish second

WEST MILTON — Twin Valley South’s boys track team claimed its third straight district championship on Saturday, May 18, while the girls team turned in a solid performance and finished as district runner-up at the Milton-Union Division III district meet.

South’s boys ran away from the field, scoring 147.5 points. Cedarville was second with 118.5. National Trail was 11th with 15 points and Tri-County North was 12th with 14 points.

On the girls side, South finished with 72 points, finishing behind district champion Dayton Christian (83 points). Preble Shawnee with ninth with 36 points. Tri-County North was 13th with 14 points and National Trail was 17th with one point.

The top four in each event advance to the regional meet, which will be held on Wednesday, May 22 and Friday, May 24 at Troy High School. Field events begin at 4:30 p.m. with the running events scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. On Friday, field events are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with running at 6:30 p.m.

Girls results:

3,200 relay — 6. Twin Valley South, 11:26.03.

Shot put — 5. Cheyeanne Epperson, PS, 31-8. 6. Abby Elam, PS, 31-7 1/4. Cait Gilland, NT, 30-10 3/4.

High jump — No county placers.

100 hurdles — 6. Kennedy Ballinger, PS, 17.98. 7. Abigail Utsinger, TVS, 18.29. 8. Brooke Calhoun, TCN, 18.87.

100 — 6. Maggie Schmidt, PS, 13.68. 7. Madison Johnson, TVS, 13.72.

800 relay — 3. TVS, 1:53.21. 8. PS, 2:00.26.

1,600 — 5. Zoe Utsinger, TVS, 5:46.89.

400 relay — 1. TVS, 53.26. 4. TCN, 55.08.

400 — 1. Maggie Schmidt, PS, 1:02.41. 4. Morgan Harrod, TVS,1:05.01.

300 hurdles — 6. Abigail Utsinger, TVS, 54.14.

800 — No county placers.

200 — 3. Sidney Mowell, TVS, 28.39.

3,200 — 2. Zoe Utsinger, TVS, 12:56.31.

1,600 relay — 7. PS, 4:54.59.

Long jump — 1. Sidney Mowell, TVS, 16-0 3/4. 3. Madison Johnson, TVS, 15-6.

Pole vault — 2. Madison Cox, TCN, 9-6. 4. Alivia Reek, PS, 7-6. 7. Sydney Aldrich, TVS, 7-0.

Discus — 4. Megan Roell, PS, 100-6. 5. Maggine Johnson, TVS, 100-3

Boys results:

3,200 relay — 3. Twin Valley South, 8:45.03.

Discus — 2. Christian Loveless, TVS, 134-2. 4. Logan Cook, TVS, 120-2.

Pole vault — 1. Kyle Saul, TVS, 12-0. 4. Matthew Cornett, TVS, 9-6.

Long jump — 1. Jayden Bassler, TVS, 20-10 1/4. 2. Travis Hunt, NT, 19-10 1/4. 3. Willie Bowman, TVS, 19-8. 8. Jacob Ray, NT, 18-3 3/4.

110 hurdles — 4. Willie Bowman, TVS, 16.21. 5. Mason Dreischarf, TCN, 16.41.

100 — 4. Cade Cottingim, TVS, 11.73. 8. Michael Crews, TVS, 12.05.

800 relay — 1. TVS, 1:35.04.

1,600 — No county placers.

400 relay — 2. TVS, 46.39. 4. TCN, 47.14.

400 — 4. Chris Keener, TVS, 52.61. 7. Aaron Clark, TVS, 54.07.

300 hurdles — 4. Mason Dreischarf, TCN, 42.64. 6. Willie Bowman, TVS, 43.77.

800 — 2. Kyle Saul, TVS, 2:05.13. 3. Brandan Wright, TVS, 2:05.74.

200 — 6. Cade Cottingim, TVS, 24.85. 7. Jayden Bassler, TVS, 25.16.

3,200 — 3. Josh Bishop, NT, 10:41.31. 6. Aaron Cole, TVS, 10:56.64.

1,600 relay — 1. TVS, 3:35.97.

Shot put — 1. Dillon Howard, TVS, 42-7 3/4. 7. Ben Combs, TVS, 40-1 1/2.

High jump — 1. Jayden Bassler, TVS, 6-2. 4. Jacob Landon, TVS, 5-10.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

