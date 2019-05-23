Eaton athletes advance to regional track

ST. PARIS AND PIQUA — Eaton’s boys and girls track team competed at the Division II district meet at Graham High School, while Preble Shawnee’s boys competed at the Piqua Division II meet on Thursday and Saturday, May 16 and 18.

Eaton’s boys finished seventh with 45 points. Anna was the district title with 106 points, while Springfield Shawnee was runner-up with 68.

On the girls side, Eaton was seventh with 42 points. Bellefontaine was the district champion with 96 points. Carroll was second with 93.5.

Preble Shawnee’s boys placed 17th with three points. Dunbar was the team champion with 105 point and Waynesville was second with 82.

The top four in each event advance to the regional at Piqua on Thursday and Saturday, May 23 and May 25.

On Thursday, field events begin at 5 p.m., with track events scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, field events begin at 11 a.m. with running events starting at 12:30 p.m.

Girls results at Graham:

4×800 relay — No county placers.

100 hurdles — 7. Kylee Kidwell, Eaton, 17.66.

100 — 5. Tyler Pittman, Eaton, 13.66.

4×200 relay — 4. Eaton (Combs, Kidwell, Thacker, Pittman), 1:51.10.

1,600 — 7. Brooke Caplinger, Eaton, 5:55.95.

4×100 — 5. Eaton (Combs, Kidwell, Pittman, Thacker), 52.83.

400 — No county placers.

300 hurdles — No county placers.

800 — 5. Cari Metz, Eaton, 2:33.78.

200 — 8. Tyler Pittman, Eaton, 28.45.

3,200 — No county placers.

4×400 relay — No county placers.

Discus — 4. Mallory Deaton, Eaton, 105-8.

Shot put — No county placers.

Long jump — 4. Brooke Caplinger, Eaton, 14-9 1/2.

High jump — No county placers.

Pole vault — 3. Maddie Haynes, Eaton, 8-6. 5. Kylee Moore, Eaton, 8-0.

Boys results at Graham:

4×800 relay — 3. Eaton (Newport, Coates, Sanders, McCarty), 8:28.23.

110 hurdles — No county placers.

100 — No county placers.

4×200 relay — 4. Eaton (Sizemore, Jackson, Cottle, Suding), 1:35.22.

1,600 — 1. Alex Newport, Eaton, 4:40.59. 3. Todd Coates, Eaton, 4:42.48.

4×100 — No county placers.

200 — No county placers.

800 — No county placers.

300 hurdles — No county placers.

400 — 4. Dylan Suding, Eaton, 52.16. 5. KeAnthony Bales, Eaton, 53.08.

3,200 — 5. Alex McCarty, Eaton, 10:24.57.

4×400 relay — 3. Eaton (Sizemore, Bales, Jackson, Suding), 3:32.66.

Discus — No county placers.

Shot put — No county placers.

High jump — No county placers

Long jump — No county placers.

Pole vault — No county placers.

Boys results at Piqua:

300 hurdles — 7. Johnnie Harris, PS, 45.40.

Long jump — 8. Cody Clevenger, PS, 18-11.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

