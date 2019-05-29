Four track athletes qualify to state track

TROY AND PIQUA — The track season will continue for another week for four Preble County athletes as they qualified for the OHSAA state meet from their respective regional tournaments last week.

Twin Valley South will be sending three to Columbus, while Tri-County North will have one representative.

South, North, National Trail and Preble Shawnee competed at the Division III regional at Troy on Wednesday, May 22 and Friday, May 24, while Eaton was at the Division II regional in Piqua on Thursday, May 23 and Saturday, May 25.

The top four in each event advance.

Twin Valley South’s Jayden Bassler was the first to secure a spot in Columbus with a personal best leap of 6, feet, 6 inches in the high jump to place second.

South’s Willie Bowman finished fourth in the 110 hurdles in 15.91 seconds to earn a trip to state. He entered the final with the seventh best qualifying time.

Kyle Saul earned a trip to state with a third place in the 800 in a time of 1:58.79.

Tri-County North’s Madison Cox is the lone girl to qualify. She placed third in the pole vault clearing 10 feet.

Twin Valley South’s 4×800 relay team of Brandan Wright, Jake Byrne, Aaron Cole and Saul placed 14th with a time of 9:01.52.

South’s Cade Cottingim was a regional qualifier in the 100 meters and finished 15th.

Twin Valley South’s girls 4×200 team of Madison Johnson, Makiah Newport, Morgan Harrod and Sidney Mowell was 10th with a time of 1:53.30.

South’s boys 4×200 relay team of Michael Crews, Chris Keener, Jayden Bassler and Willie Bowman placed eighth in 1:37.4.

In the girls 4×100, South’s team of Johnson, Harrod, Newport and Mowell finished 12th with a time of 53.57. Tri-County North’s team of Jasmine McAdams, Mackenzie Bacher, Madison Cox and Patience Getter was 14th in 54.80.

In the boys 4×100, South’s Crews, Cottingim, Tyler Wright and Logan White was 13th with a time of 47.11. Tri-North’s team of Brett Woodyard, Mason Dreischarf, Wyatt Woodyard and Darryn Shellabarger was 15th in 47.77.

In the girls 400, Preble Shawnee’s Maggie Schmidt was 11th in 64.06, while Harrod was 13th in 65.01.

In the boys 400, Keener finished seventh with a time of 52.66.

In the boys 300 hurdles, North’s Dreischarf was 12th with a time of 43.67.

Brandan Wright finished 14th in the 800 with a time of 2:12.69.

Mowell was 12th in the 200 with a time of 28.17.

In the girls 3,200, Twin Valley South’s Zoe Utsinger was 11th in 12:37.99.

In the boys 3,200, National Trail’s Josh Bishop was 16th in 11:00.79.

South’s 4×400 boys relay team of Keener, Aaron Clark, Bowman and Brandan Wright was 10th with a time of 3:34.20.

Preble Shawnee’s Megan Roell had a throw of 104-1 to finish 11th in the discus throw.

In the boys discus, Twin Valley South’s Christian Loveless was 7th with a throw of 133-5. South’s Logan Cook was 13th with a throw of 119-3.

In the girls long jump, Mowell was 7th with a leap of 15-9 1/4 and Johnson was 14th going 15-1 1/4.

In the boys long jump, Bowman placed 8th with a jump of 20 3/4, while Bassler fouled on all three of his attempts.

In the boys shot put, Twin Valley South’s Dillon Howard fouled on all three of his attempts.

Preble Shawnee’s Alivia Reek missed all three of her attempts at the opening height of the pole vault.

Saul cleared 12-8 to place fifth in the pole vault and Matthew Cornett cleared 9-6 to finish 13th.

Eaton’s Maddie Haynes cleared 8 feet to finish 12th in the pole vault in the Division II regional.

Brooke Caplinger had a jump of 14-4 to finish 13th in the long jump.

Mallory Deaton has a season-best throw of 113-3 to place fifth in the discus.

Eaton’s Todd Coates placed eighth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:40.55, while his teammate Alex Newport was 10th in 4:44.44.

Eaton’s 4×400 relay team of Coates, Newport, Garrett Sanders and Alex McCarty finished 10th with a time of 8:28.27.

Eaton’s girls 4×200 relay team of Kendall Combs, Kylee Kidwell, Amyah Thacker and Tyler Pittman was 11th with a time of 1:50.60.

Eaton’s boys 4×200 team of Logan Sizemore, Dylan Jackson, Logan Cottle and Dylan Suding was 15th in 1:36.70.

Suding qualified for the 400, but did not run.

Eaton’s boys 4×400 team of Sizemore, KeAnthony Bales, Jackson and Suding was ninth with a time of 3:30.26.

The state tournament will be held Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, at Jesse Owen Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University.

Division III running semifinals will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, with field events beginning at 1 p.m.

Bowman is scheduled to run the 110 hurdles at 10:10 a.m. If he advances he will run on Saturday at 9:35 a.m. Bassler and Cox will compete at 1 p.m.

Saturday’s running finals begin at 9:30 a.m. Saul is scheduled to run at 10:55 a.m.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

