Trail set wins record before falling in district final

CINCINNATI — A record-setting season for National Trail’s baseball team ended with a loss in the Division III district final last week.

The Blazers fell to Cincinnati Country Day, 5-2, on Wednesday, May 22 at Princeton High School.

National Trail ends its season 21-7.

The season included a new school record for wins in a season (21), Cross County Conference outright champions for the first time since 1993, a sectional championship, and district runner-up. There were also numerous individual records broken which include triples in a season (Peyton Lane, 10), stolen bases in a season (Lane, 37) and runs scored in a season (Cameron Harrison, 37).

In the first inning, Cincinnati Country Day got its offense started when Ethan Howard singled, scoring a run.

Trail knotted the game in the top of the third.

With one out, Harrison was hit by a pitch. Travis Hunt followed with a walk and Lane singled to left to score Harrison. Lane was then caught stealing the next batter popped out to end the Blazers threat.

Cincinnati Country Day pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. Payton Ebbing doubled to drive in two runs to make it a 3-1 game.

In the fifth, CCD added two more runs for a 5-1 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Lane led off with a triple and later scored on a single by Hunter Lindsey. A double play and ground out ended the inning.

Jacob Renner led the Cincinnati Country Day to victory on the mound. He pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out six and walking one.

Cody Webb took the loss for National Trail. He went four and a third innings, allowing five runs on four hits and walking one.

The Blazers tallied seven hits in the game. Hunter Lindsey and Peyton Lane each had two hits.

Ebbing went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Cincinnati Country Day in hits.

To reach the district final, Trail knocked of No. 3 seed Anna in the district semifinal 11-6 on Monday, May 20, at Eaton.

The win marked the 21st on the season for the Blazers, a new school single-season record. The previous record was 20, set in 1990.

Trail got the scoring started in the third inning when they plated five runs. Joe Lawson got the inning started with a single up the middle. Harrison walked, Hunt singled, leaving bases loaded for Lane, who singled to drive in a pair of runs. Hunter Lindsey backed that up with a single of his own scoring two more. Lindsey ended up scoring the fifth run in the inning on an Anna wild pitch.

The Blazers added two more run in the fifth when Austin Knapp was hit by a pitch. Webb singled, and Lawson knocked in two runs with a double. In the sixth, Hunt plated a run on a Lindsey sac fly.

The Blazers played add on one more time in the top of the seventh scoring three. Webb walked, Everman was hit by a pitch and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. Lawson grounded out scoring a run. Harrison followed with a single plating the second run of the inning and he eventually scored on a wild pitch to give Trail an 11-3 lead.

The Rockets added three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the final margin.

With the last run scored, Harrison has tied the school record for most runs scored in a season with 36.

Harrison picked up the win for the Blazers moving his record to 7-1 on the season. He pitched six innings, allowing five hits and struck out four.

National Trail's Cameron Harrison delivers a pitch during the Blazers district semifinal game against Anna on Monday, May 20. Trail knocked off the No. 3 seed Rockets 11-6 to advance to the district final. Trail had its season come to end with a 5-2 loss to Cincinnati County Day on Wednesday, May 22. National Trail's Cody Webb slides into home during a district semifinal game against No. 3 seed Anna on Monday, May 20, at Eaton. Trail defeated the Rockets, 11-6.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

