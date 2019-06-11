Camden Day scheduled; NT seeking coaches

Camden Day/PS Boosters Golf Outing

The annual Camden Day/Preble Shawnee Boosters Golf Outing is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at Liberty Country Club, Liberty, Indiana.

The outing will include both a Ladies’ and Men’s event.

Registration forms are due by Monday, June 17.

New this year is a team event, where golfers can bring their own six-person team. Cost is $60 per person for the team event. Team event awards available if level of participation warrants.

The ladies’ outing is a 9-hole scramble with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Cost is $25 for non-members of Liberty CC and $20 for members.

The men’s outing is an 18-hole event with a shotgun start beginning at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $50 for non-members and $35 for members.

Entry fee includes golf, cart fee and meal.

Non-golfers are welcome to attend the evening meal. For a meal reservation only the cost is $10.

Registration forms can be picked up and/or dropped off at the Style Station Beauty and Tanning Salon, Camden BP or the American Legion in Camden. Entry forms may also be dropped off at the Gratis Eagles or Liberty Country Club or mailed to Gary Rader, 5472 Somers-Gratis Rd., Camden 45311.

For more information contact any of the following: Chairman Gary Rader at 513-615-5735, Scott Barnett at 937-302-6653, Jeff Wood at 937-533-7709, Shelby Williams at 937-533-5452, Rick Kurtz at 937-533-8097 or Dean Ketring at 937-865-7453.

NT seeking coaches

The National Trail Local Schools has the following positions open in the athletic department: 8th grade girls basketball coach, 7th grade girls basketball coach and 7th grade volleyball coach. Interested candidates should contact Athletic Director Frank Carr by email at fcarr@nationaltrail.us or phone 937-437-3333.