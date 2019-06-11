WOAC to debut in 2021-2022 school year

PREBLE COUNTY — The four Preble County schools who will be leaving their current conference/league affiliations now have a new home.

Earlier this year, National Trail, Tri-County North and Twin Valley South announced they were leaving the Cross County Conference, while Preble Shawnee informed the Southwestern Buckeye League it planned to do the same.

Last week, the new conference released its name and plans to begin playing conference recognized sports in two years.

The Western Ohio Athletic Conference is a new athletic conference composed of member schools Ansonia, Arcanum-Butler, Bradford, Dixie, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, National Trail, Newton, Preble Shawnee, Tri-County North, Tri-Village and Twin Valley South.

The new conference will begin with a full schedule for all conference recognized sports starting with the 2021-2022 school year.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_WOAC_logo.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH