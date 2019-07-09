Sports beat

Annual Youth Night

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club will be hosting its Annual Youth Night on Tuesday, July 17, from 6-8 p.m. at 9361 Germantown Pike, West Alexandria. All youth 17 years of age and younger are invited for supervised archery, bait casting, and rifle/air-rifle and shotgun shooting. Refreshments will be served.

NT seeking coaches

The National Trail Local Schools has the following positions open in the athletic department: 8th grade girls basketball coach, 7th grade girls basketball coach and 7th grade volleyball coach. Interested candidates should contact Athletic Director Frank Carr by email at fcarr@nationaltrail.us or phone 937-437-3333.