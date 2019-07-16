Tinsley sets course record

EATON — Birdies and Eagles were flying on Sunday, July 7, as Jake Tinsley set the 9-hole course record for Eaton Country Club.

Tinsley’s round consisted of two eagles, five birdies, one par and a bogey for a record round of 28. According to life long member and club historian John Kramer, “this is the first verified sub 30-round at the nearly 100-year-old Eaton course. A few rounds of 30 have been shot including one by me and one claim of a 29 but none as low as 28. Especially important since this was a tournament round.”

Tinsley’s playing partners were Tim Garber, Tim & Chris Ditmer, Ron Bolinger and Kramer. Tinsley cooled off some on the back nine shooting 37 for an 18-hole round of 65, which Kramer added was “one off the verified course record I had at 64. There is claim to a 63 casual round which was never verified, nor was it in a tournament round.”

Eaton Country Club has a 9-hole course open to the public several days a week.

